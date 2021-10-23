Google used “Jedi Mind Trick” to defeat header bids: court documents





According to a newly unsealed court document, Google sought to play a “Jedi Mind Trick” in the world of advertising technology. In this case, Google wanted to influence publishers to bypass Google’s ad auctions and abandon header bidding, which was a popular way to serve ads online.

In 2018, Google launched a program called “Jedi Blue” based on a deal with Facebook to guide social networks to stay out of the publisher with header bids.

“Google employees talked about playing’Jedi Mind Trick’in the industry, according to a newly unedited court filing released Friday. “Google wanted to get publishers to come up with the idea of ​​removing the exchange … on their own.” Since then, Google has undermined publishers’ ability to use header bidding in a variety of ways. “

The Southern District of New York released unedited court filings in a proceeding from 10 states at the end of last year. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is one of the chief prosecutors claiming “collusion” between Google and Facebook to rectify the advertising market in a favorable way. The proceedings have made some astounding claims about how Google sucks up fees as an advertising auction gatekeeper to millions of small websites and large publishers. Google “collects a very high tax of 22-42% of advertising costs, or countless online newspapers, cooking websites, blogs, etc. that survived selling ads on websites and apps. It goes to publishers and content producers. ” Proceedings.

A Google spokesperson pointed out that the numbers in the proceedings were misleading and Google posted a blog post last year.

“On average, news publishers found that they maintain over 95% of the digital advertising revenue they generate when they use Ad Manager to display ads on their website,” Google said in a post. I am.

The state in litigation is trying to draw a picture of a corporate duo polist who has crushed the adoption of header bidding, an alternative advertising technology infrastructure. Header bidding is still strong in practice, and Google claims that competition is intensifying in Internet advertising, so it’s unclear how strong that case will be. The proceedings alleged that Google was primarily concerned about Facebook’s more aggressive header bidding, and created a secret deal with social networks to discourage it.

A Google spokeswoman said in a statement to Adage, “just because Attorney General Paxton claims something isn’t true.” “This proceeding is full of inaccuracies. In fact, our advertising technology helps websites and apps fund content and enables small businesses to reach customers around the world.

“There is fierce competition in online advertising,” the statement added. “This has reduced advertising technology fees and expanded the options for publishers and advertisers. We will protect ourselves from his unfounded claims in court.”

Facebook did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

The unedited paper clarified more about Google’s claims. The name “Jedi Blue” was known, but the details of the project were hidden in the initial filings. The unedited version on Friday explained how Google felt threatened by header bidding, an auction-style Internet advertising that began in the mid-2010s. In 2016, Facebook held a public show on support for the header bidding market, which mysteriously dropped interest. Facebook has signed a contract to join Google instead.

Google has developed an alternative to header bidding called Open Bidding. It introduced many companies into their advertising software using tools that mimic some of the services publishers liked about header bidding. Google had insisted on publishers to abandon header bids because code from competitors was slowing down their website.

“The involvement of the Facebook Audience Network (FAN) is not a secret,” Google said in a blog post earlier this year, in opposition to Paxton’s claim. “In fact, it was widely known, and FAN is one of more than 25 partners participating in open bidding …. Of course, Open Bidding’s overall goal is with a variety of advertising networks and exchanges. We would like you to participate in FAN because it is to work together to increase the demand for advertising space of publishers and increase the profits of publishers. “

Google also said Facebook didn’t receive any special benefits from the deal to participate in open bidding. However, the proceedings argued that this was not the case.

According to the proceedings, “In a Google internal memo titled’Discussion of FAN Transactions’,’FAN requires special transaction terms, but it’s worth consolidating our value,’ Google commemorates. Did”. “The parties have agreed in advance when and how often Facebook will bid on the auction, and when and how often Facebook will ultimately win.”

FAN is Facebook Audience Network, a third-party advertising network that serves ads outside of Facebook. The proceedings alleged that Facebook falsified its interest in pursuing header bids to win a lover’s deal with Google.

“By providing Google with what Google calls’special terms’ and combining pre-agreed bids and win rates, Google further manipulated the publisher’s auctions,” the proceedings alleged. .. “Google is already manipulating publisher auctions by giving Google bidders the benefits of information and speed. In 2019, these benefits will drive the overwhelming majority of Google-hosted publisher auctions. We were able to win about 81% of the Google AdMob auctions in the US mobile app inventory and about 71% of the Google ad server auctions in the mobile inventory. “

