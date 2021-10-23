Changing the face of the technological revolution: innovation drives Nasdaq





There are several compelling reasons to avoid sharing technology. But does it go beyond the argument that Amazon, Apple, and Google owners Alphabet are ready for further innovation?

The huge success of the Korean thriller squid game has rekindled interest in Netflix. Can you get more excited for the other giants?

Skeptics argue that rising interest rates hinder the growth of tech companies and reduce the value of future cash flow, which is one of the key attractions of stocks in this sector.

In the near future: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg says “Metaverse” will be the next big breakthrough

Another cloud on the horizon is US Congressman’s determination to curb Big Tech. This is the pressure that Facebook, facing whistleblowers’ allegations over social media practices, could even create a new brand as part of its work.

Amazon and some others can be split, which is considered a penalty, but individual parts of each business can be worth more than the whole.

The strict crackdown on tech companies undertaken by Chinese regulators does not serve as a model for Western reform. However, it remains vigilant as many UK funds own Alibaba, Tencent and other Chinese groups.

This hostile climate and the bright mood of the blockade when Alibaba, Amazon and others allowed people to work, buy things, eat, educate, entertain and post videos of their backyard dance routines. Is in contrast.

Their stock prices have risen as their impact on almost every aspect of our lives has expanded. However, despite the focus on the scale of this turmoil, the creation of new drugs and the invasion of technology into many others is still in its infancy. To date, only 1 percent of the world’s data has been digitized.

Rising interest rates can also hurt tech companies, but other economic changes are also available.

Based on these arguments, I think it’s worth continuing to support technology, but like any other investor, Silicon Valley giants pay more taxes and carry out their ethical pledges. I hope you will be forced to.

I think I’ve been waiting for this for a while. However, some equity strategists are disgusted by the overkill of the tech industry and set aside cash to pick up bargains when interest rate concerns hit stock prices. The technology-focused Nasdaq index has risen almost 20% since the beginning of the year, suggesting that negative voices have been drowned out for the foreseeable future.

Invesco’s chief global market strategist, Kristina Hooper, says tech stocks are “good play in the medium to long term” as companies spend more on software to address the current labor shortage. .. The decline in fertility rates worldwide is projected to make this a more permanent problem.

However, despite such optimism, the prices of some technology investment trusts, which are widely held, are discounted prices that look like opportunities if you can put up with the arrival of compensation.

Polar Capital has a 10% discount, but its portfolio includes not only Apple and Microsoft, but also the major semiconductor groups ASML, Nvidia, and TSMC, without which technology wouldn’t exist.

Ben Rogoff, manager of Polar Capital, argues that focusing on social media players like Facebook could mask the beneficial advances made to humanity in other tech industries.

“Use artificial intelligence (AI). This played an important role in finding candidate compounds for the production of the Covid vaccine. Finding such suitable compounds that took years. matter.

If you already own a technology-intensive Baillie Gifford fund and trust and need more diversity, Fund Calibre’s Juliet Schooling Latter owns Alphabet and Apple, as well as the US semiconductor business Qualcomm. We recommend AXA Framlington Global Technology.

She adds:

“If you want more exposure to AI, Sanlam artificial intelligence is an option.”

This stock selection approach is novel, but it may not be as surprising as Facebook’s latest venture. The company is creating 10,000 jobs in Europe, at least to develop the “Metaverse,” which Mark Zuckerberg predicts will be the next big breakthrough.

The network allows you to wear a headset and enter a variety of digital environments such as cinemas, concerts, and even offices. If this sounds too dystopian, be aware that the appeal of squid games lies in their gloomy theme. You may need to set your opinion aside for a successful investment.

