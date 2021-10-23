Valkyrae faces a backlash over a new line of gamer-focused skin care products





Content creator Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter criticizes a line of gamer-focused skin care products called Rflct that promises “protection and repair from damage from blue light” caused by exposure to digital screens. Facing

There is no medical consensus that exposure to blue light through the screen will do harm. Dr. John Laurenson, a professor of clinical visual science at City University of London, told the New York Times in February that “no one has established an independent causal relationship between blue light from a computer and visual symptoms.” Said.

Prominent YouTubers and streamers who promote what looks like a game brand’s pseudoscience have evoked a strong negative reaction among some followers. Some have pointed out studies showing that blue light is not harmful at normal doses and may even have beneficial effects. Some others have accused her of committing or being scammed.

Two years later, it’s here! I’m the co-founder of @RFLCT_skin 🎉 This is a skin care collection designed to protect your skin from blue light pollution. I wanted to create something that would be useful not only to myself, but to everyone who lives in front of me. screen! https: //t.co/CbFUvQUib6pic.twitter.com/NdjEJzVVcTO October 19, 2021

see next

Dr. Michelwon, a lab muffin chemist and science educator, said he really liked Valkyrie, but a brief tweet asking if the blue light from a PC monitor could have a negative effect on the skin. No. “

“Even with a big butt monitor, it will take days or months to get the same blue light as 15 minutes in the sun,” Wong said in a TikTok video. “And if you want to protect from the blue light from the sun, that’s honestly not a big deal for most people, but these products are probably not very effective. The active ingredient is an antioxidant and free radicals. Light-induced radicals that can destroy the skin, but like sunscreens, they are far less effective than blocking blue light from entering the skin in the first place.

“For that, use foundations that contain iron oxide and colored sunscreens. Perhaps skin care already contains antioxidants. The product is fine, affordable, and probably more. Let’s get people to take care of their skin. Perhaps they could have included sunscreen, but relax with the screen. “

You probably don’t need blue light skin care … pic.twitter.com/xR96YXlawg October 20, 2021

see next

When the Rflct line first went live, Valkyrae said on Twitter (via the Wayback Machine): “” However, in response to the backlash, she deleted the tweet and moved away from its top-line role.

“Hatred and suspicion, concerns and criticisms are all legitimate and legitimate,” Valkyrie said in a pinned voice tweet. “I fully understand where you are coming from. Also, when I looked at the website, I was very upset and confused. Also, I worked behind the scenes to make Rflct a reality. There was no link to research or credits to the lab or people. It was very confusing and lacking a lot of information, but it has been updated. [the Rflct website] Now, and after it’s updated, I’ll stream, answer everything, and talk about my experience and all of it. “

There is a legitimate question about the long-term effects of exposure to blue light in the eyes. Dr. Lindsey Migliore, known as Gamerdoc on Twitter, said earlier this year that a large amount of blue light “can damage many cells in the eye.” Fortunately, “computer and phone screens aren’t generated near this level of light,” she added, but extended use of the screen “affects our eyes in the long run.” I may give it. “

Many monitors now have a “low blue light” mode, and Gunnar sells a line of “game and computer glasses” that promises to block blue light, but that doesn’t solve the problem.

Migliore said the same in a YouTube video posted in response to the uproar over Rflct, explaining how “chronic exposure” to blue light can be harmful. Still, blue light protection is “probably not needed” for most people, she said, and the ingredients in Rflct products don’t seem to be particularly noteworthy anyway: the product description on the website is that blue light protection. It doesn’t explain what the factors really are, and the rest seems to be “basic skin care ingredients”.

However, Migliore considers it unfair how hostile Valkyrae has been to engaging in the same kind of gamer product marketing that many companies and other streamers do on a regular basis. I am.

“Do you need this skin care product to protect you? Probably not,” she said. “But do you know what else? You don’t need G-Fuel to make the game better. You don’t need an Ax body spray to talk to the girl.”

“The message I want you to convey from this video is: Blue light is potentially harmful, we don’t know, you don’t need skin care products to protect you, Just be aware of that. Look at products for gamers as well as women. Finally, get along with each other! What are you doing? “

The Rflct website has been updated with more information on blue light and links to studies on the potential effects of exposure. There is also the perception that “sunscreen is your first line of protection” against blue light as well as UVA and UVB rays. However, the emphasis is on the protective properties of Rflct.

“Records of damage caused by blue light are still growing, but there is ample evidence worthy of skin care routines that can prevent it,” says the site. “RFLCT is not only elegant and effective, but also incredibly easy. Think of it as armor against newly discovered invaders, who are far more likely to do harm than good. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/au/valkyrae-faces-backlash-over-new-line-of-gamer-focused-skincare-products/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

