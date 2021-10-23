Google Pixel 6 is a year behind other flagship products — here’s how





Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro aim to be an impressive device at a competitive price, from the new Tensor chip to advanced cameras. Unfortunately, when compared to other flagship phones such as the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21, Google lags behind one important area, 5G.

PCMag reports that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro use Samsung’s Exynos 5123 modem and Google’s custom Tensor processor. This is the same modem used in the international version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 last year. This may not seem like a big deal, but given how fast 5G technology is evolving, the Pixel is actually at a significant disadvantage compared to its competitors.

When dropping $ 600 to $ 900 over the phone, consumers usually want the latest technology to ensure that their purchases last as long as possible. When it comes to 5G modems, using this year’s chips means achieving faster, more consistent 5G speeds over the next 3-5 years.

According to PCMag, the Exynos 5123 modem is similar to Qualcomm’s X55 modem found in the US version of the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S20. The US version of the iPhone 13 and Galaxy S21 uses Qualcomm’s X605G modem.

Old 5G modem tested

An unscientific comparison of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 on T-Mobile’s 5G network in central New Jersey. In a simple test conducted via Ookla’s SpeedTest app, the iPhone 12 had an average download speed of 32.72 Mbps, while the iPhone 13 had an average download speed of 58.26 Mbps. This is a dramatic improvement in 5G performance.

Upload speeds were mediocre on both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, averaging 4.07 Mbps and 7.55 Mbps, respectively. However, it shows that in addition to the new Qualcomm X60, other antenna optimizations can make a substantial difference.

If the Exynos 5123 modem is a good estimate of Qualcomm X55’s performance, Pixel 6 owners will have to deal with significantly slower 5G speeds. Of course, firmware, local networks, and internal antennas can make a big difference. This is something future buyers of Pixel 6 should know.

I personally rocked the US version of the Galaxy S20 FE. The GalaxyS20FE was also equipped with Qualcomm’s X55 modem. And at T-Mobile’s 5G network here in Houston, I was frustrated by the experience. Often the speed was very slow and inconsistent. We have decided to lock the phone to 4G LTE to improve overall performance. Since then, I switched to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Interestingly, Google’s Pixel 6 event rarely showed off device connectivity. No 5G Stadia demo or other bit was available to show off the Wi-Fi 6E performance of the mobile phone. Google was more interested in showing off the Material You UI design that ships with Android 12.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be available on October 28th for $ 599 and $ 899, respectively. Don’t expect to burn 5G in exchange for these low prices.

Best Google Pixel Buds A Series Deals Today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/news/google-pixel-6s-is-a-year-behind-other-flagships-heres-why The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos