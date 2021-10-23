McCrees’ new Overwatch name revealed (and not Joel McCloud)





McCree is no longer an overwatch. Cole Cassidy who lives long.

Blizzard Entertainment

It’s been a few months since Blizzards Team 4 announced that it would rename Overwatch’s hero McCree. Now, Team 4 has finally revealed what the cowboy hero will be known for.

Details Overwatch McCree's rename is small but required Move

His new name is Cole Cassidy. Team 4 will officially change the in-game Hero Monica when it releases a new patch on Tuesday, October 26th.

Blizzard is testing some changes to the hero with current patches, such as making Combat Roll available in the air, so they may be released at the same time as his new name. Hell is listed in the Hero Gallery as just Cassidy.

"Overwatch" Experimental Patch Note Details: Buffs for junk rat players who can actually aim

Team 4 decides to rename the cowboy after the hero’s former Blizzard developer of the same name, Jesse McCree, has been nominated as a member of the 2013 group chat connected to the infamous BlizzCon Cosby Suite. Did. As Kotaku reported in July, McCree (developer) wrote at least one bad taste comment in the group chat. McCree left Blizzard in August.

Blizzard said it would remove the developer reference from the game following a lawsuit against its parent company, Activision Blizzard, by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. References to Alex Afrasabi, a former World of Warcraft developer accused of continuous sexual harassment in the proceedings, have been removed from WoW. Also, a nod to former Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan (not specified in any claim) appears to have been removed from Overwatch 2’s map of New York City.

The work behind McCrees renaming

Last month, Overwatch community manager Andy Belford shared the latest information about McCree’s renaming project in a Reddit comment, explaining that it took a while because there were a lot of changes inside and outside the game. They included aspects of voice lines, localization, UI / UX elements, art assets, local confirmation of cultural considerations, and disclosure.

Even if a new name is chosen quickly, it won’t happen overnight. It’s actually pretty impressive that Team 4 was able to make the switch very quickly.

Rumor has it that McCree will be renamed Joel MacLeod. This was the character name at some point during the development of Overwatch. But obviously not.

There were some rumors that the name change was imminent. After the Halloween Terror patch was removed last week, careful players noticed that Team 4 had removed most of the audio lines with the current names of the Cowboys.

Team 4 said it would unveil the character’s new Monica at an event centered around him later this year. Smart Money is at that event in November to bridge the gap between Halloween terrorism and the Winter Wonderland event. Still, Team 4 announced the name of Cole Cassidy in advance.

So you have it. Cole Cassidy is the new name for McCrees. After using the old Cowboys name for such a long time, it will take some time to get used to it.

Still, Overwatch is always a fluid game. When the community can see balance changes, hero redesigns, new abilities and quests, and Overwatch 2 arrives, the new hero will definitely stop calling it Cowboy McCree and call it Cole Cassidy instead. I can.

