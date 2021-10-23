Pokemon GO November 2021 Events: Raids, Diamond Pearl Events, etc.





November is just around the corner. It’s full of things to do for Pokemon GO players. Mobile games will host a variety of events over the coming weeks, including the new Pokemon Spotlight Hour and Community Day in November. Let’s take a look at all the biggest events that happened at Pokemon GO in November 2021.

Breakthrough Encounter of Research in November: Vullaby

Pokemon Go’s Field Research tasks and rewards will be updated on November 1st, with new research breakthrough encounters. Every time you complete a research breakthrough in November, you have a chance to catch the dark and flying Pokemon Vullaby.

To achieve a research breakthrough in the game, you must first collect 7 stamps. You will get one stamp for the first field research task that you complete each day, so you must complete the task for at least 7 days to achieve a research breakthrough. For more information on research tasks, see the Pokemon Go Beginner’s Guide.

Day of the Dead event

Pokemon GO will begin in November with the Diade Muertos event from November 1st to November 2nd. Details of the event will be announced at a later date.

Legendary assault in November

After Darkrai leaves the 5-star raid on November 5, the legendary Swords of Justice (Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion) will return to the game until November 16. Each Pokemon knows the Sacred Sword of the attack, so there is a chance. You will come across those shiny versions.Mythical Pokemon Cresselia will return from November 16th to December 1st after the trio leaves the assault

November 5th-November 16th

CobalionTerrakionVirizion

November 16th-December 1st

November Mega Raid

Pokemon GO Mega Raid will also be updated next month. After Mega Absol leaves the rotation on November 5th, Mega Manetics will be displayed until November 16th. After that, Megaropany will return until December 1st.

November 5th-November 16th

November 16th-December 1st

November 2021 Community Day

Pokemon Go’s November Community Day will take place on Sunday, November 21st. This month’s featured Pokemon is Synchs, which frequently appears in the game from 11am to 5pm in the time zone of your area. In addition, Luxio, which evolved into Luxray during the event, learns a new psychic type of Charged Attack Psychic Fangs, and Pokemon eggs hatch at a quarter of the distance normally required.

November Pokemon Spotlight Time

Every Tuesday night, Pokemon Go hosts a spotlight hour event from 6pm to 7pm local time. During that time, certain Pokemon will spawn much more often in the wild, and you will be able to take advantage of special in-game bonuses such as increased XP and candies to catch Pokemon. The full schedule for the November Spotlight Hour is as follows:

November 2

Spotlight Pokemon: Cacnea Spotlight Bonus: 2x Catch Candy

November 9th

Spotlight Pokemon: Dick Spotlight Bonus: 2x Transfer Candy

November 16th

Spotlight Pokemon: Turtwig Spotlight Bonus: Catch Stardust twice

November 23

Spotlight Pokemon: Chimchar Spotlight Bonus: 2x Catch XP

November 30

Spotlight Pokemon: Piplup Spotlight Bonus: 2x Catch Candy Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Event

To commemorate the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls for Nintendo Switch on November 19, Pokemon Go is celebrating its launch with a special event from November 16th to November 21st. Details will be announced at a later date.

