Did you get the pixels?Don’t miss these eight buried Android 12 treasures

Android 12 is arguably one of the most important evolutions of the operating system since the release of Android 5.0 Lollipop in 2014. And much of it depends on how the software works on Google’s own Pixel device.

Many of the most meaningful changes in Android 12 seem to be really limited to the Pixel. This represents a pretty big change in what Android is and what the operating system represents. That’s why I call this the beginning of the Android Pixel era. More than ever, there’s an Android experience, then an Android Pixel experience. The latter is where many of Google’s most impressive new magics exist, and as the owner of the Pixel, that’s the experience you get.

You’ve probably heard a lot about Android 12’s most prominent features, especially the less flashy but more important privacy-related extensions that software offers.

But beyond these marquee features, there are treasure trove of hidden time savings, experience enhancements, and other subtle new touches, some of which eventually give way to other Android devices. Many seem to be exclusive to Pixels A foreseeable future. They aren’t quite obvious, and most people don’t even realize they exist. But believe me: they are worth discovering.

These are eight new shiny gems embedded in the Pixel at the time of the Android 12 update. Dive deeper and give it a try, then sign up for a free Pixel Academy e-course to discover even more hidden Pixel magic.

New Pixel Trick No. 1: Auto-Rotate Intelligence

One of my favorite Pixel additions from Android 12 is a clever new system for handling the phone’s auto-rotate feature in a much more effective way. It seems to be available only on Pixel 4 and above, but if you are using any of these models, the system will rely on the front camera to see which direction your face is in at a particular moment. , The screens are arranged so that the orientations always match.

This means you no longer have to worry about the annoying effect of the screen auto-rotating to a horizontal position when you tilt your phone a little or lie down on the couch to catch up with your email. ..

How to find it

In Pixel 4 and later, when Android 12 is introduced, it will be as follows.

System settings[表示]Go to the section. Tap the line labeled “Automatically rotate screen”.[自動回転を使用]Make sure the toggle next to is active, then below it[顔検出を有効にする]Activate the toggle next to. JR

Isn’t it a bad start? And we are just getting started.

New Pixel Trick 2: Smarter Search

From the cheerfully postponed but enthusiastically welcomed improvement file, this next new Pixel feature transforms the search bar on the home screen, making it about 100 million times more convenient than before.

As long as you’re using the default Pixel home screen settings instead of a third-party Android launcher, Android 12 can supercharge its discreet-looking bar and get results from your contacts, conversations, apps, and settings. increase. A single streamlined place. With just one tap, you can also view your regular old internet search to find the term you’re typing.

JR

Now, why Google hasn’t offered such a system so far is a completely different matter. Looking for me But the important thing is that if you know where to look, it’s finally there and available.

How to find it

First of all, you need to make sure that the new Pixel search system is enabled.

Hold down an empty space on the home screen of your Pixel smartphone with your finger and in the menu that appears[ホーム設定]Choose. Tap the line labeled “Find Phone”. Make sure all toggles on the next screen are on and active.

Now, here’s a bit confusing: you can’t find all of these in the main search bar on the home screen. You need to swipe up once to open the app drawer and use the search bar in that area of ​​the home screen to get the goods.

Of course, those looking for efficiency and productivity can go one step further and use highly sophisticated Android widgets to further enhance their home screen search system. But for most people, this new setup is a great leap forward and a tremendous improvement over what was previously possible.

New Pixel Trick No. 3: Wi-Fi Flip Flop

One day, Wi-Fi can make you cry, or at least sigh. (My, oh my.) The next time you’re dealing with an unstable connection, or want to switch to another network on the fly, remember. With Android 12, the Pixel has an easier way than ever to do this. .. There is no lie!

Instead of going through the settings layer, you can now manage your Wi-Fi connection with a single quick tap and a convenient new pop-up menu. All you have to do is remember where it is hidden.

How to find it

This is as easy as possible. If you install Android 12 on Pixel, it will be as follows.

Swipe down from the top of the screen and tap the internet tile in the quick settings area. (If you don’t see it right away, you may need to swipe down again to see it.) Then you’ll see a pure pop-up panel at the bottom of the screen, from which you can see it. However, with a single tap, you can adjust your network connection in any way that seems appropriate. JR

Saved 3 cheers for a few seconds!

New Pixel Trick 4: One-Handed Action

Interestingly and ironically, most Android smartphones today aren’t for ergonomic use. Anyway, it’s not when you’re swiping the screen and trying to tap the screen with the same hand. And if you’re like me, you probably do it quite often.

Good news. Android 12 is a great help in addressing the issues with that plus-sized product. This follows the same path adopted by some third-party Android device makers in their software, bringing a new one-handed mode directly to Google’s scented operating system. Also, when enabled, you can move your phone more efficiently with one human accessory if needed.

How to find it

Before using Pixel’s new one-handed mode, you need to make sure it’s enabled and set it up the way you want.

System settings[システム]Go to the section.[ジェスチャー]After tapping[片手モード]Tap. If the toggle next to “Use one-handed mode” is not already active, switch it to the on position.

Next, decide how to operate the one-handed mode. Choose whether to act as a way to call quick settings and notifications without reaching the top of the screen, or shrink. Would you like to lower the entire screen to the bottom half of the display to create a cramped yet accessible miniature version of what you’re seeing?

Whenever you select a preference on the same settings screen and activate one-handed mode, swipe down from the bottom edge of the screen and go down about 0.5 inches from the bottom edge.

JR

It takes a little practice to get the motion right, but once you master it, nothing is out of reach again. Maybe except for your sanity. But look, I’m just a technician. There are many things I can do.

New Pixel Trick No.5: Scroll Screenshots

Have you ever noticed that you need to capture multiple screens, such as information you want to show to others, such as extended menus in your system settings, or a huge list of emails you want to share with your colleagues?

Android 12 makes it possible, although it is currently only possible in certain limited circumstances.

How to find it

The next time you capture a screenshot, pay close attention to the confirmation that appears at the bottom of the screen. If the enhanced screenshot option is available, you will see a subtle new button in that area called “Capture More”.

Faced with a new editing interface that allows you to expand the image to include as many screens as you like, just as tapping that bad boy scrolls down to display information equivalent to multiple screens. You will notice that you are. one time.

JR

One pitfall is that this probably doesn’t work in places like the most convenient browsers. But still, it’s the beginning, and making it available in some places is certainly better than not having it at all.

New Pixel Trick No. 6: Swipe Away Screenshot

Speaking of screenshots, the next time you capture, you can swipe the confirmation to close it instead of tapping the small “x” to remove it from the screen. It’s a delinquent, almost shockingly wise twist that prevents a fluffy-headed Duffuse like me from looking ridiculous when nothing happens, trying to swipe it.

How to find it

This doesn’t make much sense.

Take a screenshot (press the Pixel’s power button and volume down button at the same time, or use any other method). When that confirmation appears on the screen, flick your finger left or right to celebrate the strangely delayed simplicity of the arrival of this obvious action. JR

It’s surprisingly satisfying.

New Pixel Trick No.7: Picture-in-Picture Resizing

One of the most subtle additions to Android 12 is the one-two punch improvement of the platform’s picture-in-picture system. This is a small floating box that pops up when watching a video or during navigation. Then return to the home screen or another app.

The first picture-in-picture improvement is an easy way to resize the active picture-in-picture window. This was technically possible with older Android versions, but it’s far less flexible and consistent.

How to find it

Launch a new picture-in-picture box by starting the video in a supported app or launching navigation in Google Maps, then returning to the home screen and doing the following:

Pinch the box outward with two fingers to enlarge the box. Alternatively, pinch your two fingers inward to make it smaller. JR

If desired, the box can be stretched almost completely to the full width of the mobile phone screen. Alternatively, you can have a small, relatively unobtrusive thumbnail (hiding the noon totowatching break and reviewing very important business documents).

New Pixel Trick No.8: Picture in Picture Positioning

Last but not least, with Android 12 on the Pixel today, you can temporarily push away the picture-in-picture box that’s playing without closing it completely. This is a great way to fully focus on something else on the screen (for example, the Wikipedia page of 70’s rock band Toto) and when you’re done, go back to what you were looking at.

Seems like a tiny tweak, but this should be one of my favorite practical real extensions from Android 12 and one of the best features I’m using on my Pixel smartphone. I have.

How to find it

Launch picture-in-picture video on the screen again. this time:

Touch the video box and slide it to the left or right side of the screen. The box almost disappears from the edge of the screen and only a few are visible. When you’re ready to put the box back, touch the area shown and slide it back into the desired position. JR

I said it before, and I say it again: Sometimes it’s the little thing that makes the biggest difference.

Stay tuned for the power of the Pixel from Android-12 soon. Also, don’t forget to take a completely free Pixel Academy e-course to improve your Pixel knowledge over a 7-day period, starting with a camera-centric smart and migrating from there. For advanced image magic, the next level of annoying reducers, and many other opportunities for professional-level pixel intelligence.

Shiny new devices may always be attractive, but here at Pixels you don’t have to spend a penny to find cutting-edge features that make life easier.

