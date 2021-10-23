How can marketers prepare for Google MUM?





Marketers and SEO experts are also monitoring Google search engine updates that combine expectations and fear. Google announced the latest search engine update in May, when it introduced the Multitasking Uniform Model (MUM) update. MUM is a multimodal algorithm designed to provide answers to complex queries by simultaneously evaluating information across multilingual text, images, video, and audio. In September, Google further previewed how MUM will revolutionize the way people search for information, following the previous announcement of MUM at Search On.

A brief description of Google MUM and multi-modal search

Since its launch in 1997, Google has consistently dominated the search engine market. Over the years, Google has made thousands of changes to its search and culminated in its current algorithm, BERT. BERT has enhanced voice search and added the ability to reorganize the way information is displayed in SERPs. Google has introduced a unique machine learning model that explains how to use MUM to deploy more complex queries and information online.

A brief description of the importance of multimodal models: Multimodal is a complex machine learning technique that compares and combines information from multiple sources to form a single response. Multimodal “modal” refers to the aggregation of data in media, such as visual data for images and videos, language data for text documents, and audio data from recordings of music and sounds. Modality is built into the training dataset for machine learning models. For example, multimodal sentiment analysis allows you to inspect different combinations of text, audio, and visual data to assess your feelings about an event or occurrence. Google uses MUM to treat media as a modality to improve the search user experience.

Choosing a multimodal model is a good choice for Google because it has an increasing number of non-text-based sources, such as video and audio files in formats such as live streams, as in the case of podcasts. To develop MUM, Google trained the “75 different languages ​​and many different tasks at the same time” algorithm to improve their understanding of information and digital details. MUM also takes into account inter-language knowledge and compares queries to sources that are not written in the user’s native language to improve the accuracy of the information. As a result, Google claims that MUM is 1,000 times more powerful than BERT.

What MUM Means for SEO Strategies, Google … and You

MUM complements the broad trend of using multiple formats of media as a means of communicating online. Marketers are increasingly deploying a variety of media to communicate with their customers. Through MUM, Google activates ways to connect people to information about a particular brand. May relocate search as a competitor to social media platforms. Social media platforms are often used by people to attract brands.

For marketers, adding MUM to their search is more creative about how to refine their content marketing strategy, ensure proper labeling of audio and video files, and coordinate content across platforms that appear in search results. You need to think about it.

For Google, MUM means upgrading the media matches for different platforms that appear in search results. Over the past few years, we’ve reported on how posts from Pinterest and YouTube can be part of SEO query considerations. As MUM is an evolution of that tactic, marketers need to be familiar with how white papers, podcasts, memes, and posts are developed.

MUM also provides Google with the opportunity to address common concerns about machine learning bias. Google has invested heavily in technology and hopes that MUM’s enhanced modeling across the media will minimize search result bias.

Next to MUM

Google will continue to invest in MUM as it launches various updates across search-dependent products, such as the search console and Google Analytics 360. MUM’s first notable application is Google Lens, an image recognition application provided on Android. phone. Marketers will soon see other “features and improvements using MUM”. In the meantime, Google will continue to test and improve MUM to address many concerns, including applying the latest research on how to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in scalable machine learning training systems. .. Most industry experts consider MUM to be the successor to BERT.

Marketers need to be aware that their search and content strategies require robust and cohesive identification when launching online. As a result, the ability to link images, videos, and support documents becomes more important to the attention of MUM and prospects.

Pierre DeBois is the founder of Zimana, a digital analytics consultancy for small businesses. He reviews data from web analytics and social media dashboard solutions and provides recommendations and web development actions to improve marketing strategies and business profitability.

