Google’s earnings haven’t been exposed to Apple’s changes that sank the snap, but the alphabet has its own concerns





Investors Alphabet Inc on Tuesday. Snap Inc. while waiting for the financial results of its parent Google. The same factors that ruined the earnings results of

Google GOOGL, -3.04% GOOG, -2.91%, Apple Inc.’s AAPL change, -0.53% privacy policy can make it difficult to target and measure digital ads. Reduction of advertising costs. According to Wall Street analysts, Google is probably not as publicly available as SnapSNAP (-26.59%) because Google is investing heavily in developing an aggregated measurement approach to prepare for changing privacy.

Given the size, maturity, and advertising technology stack of Snaps compared to the much larger and experienced industry leaders, the company considers it vulnerable to these challenges. Brian J. White of Monness, Crespi and Hardt & Co.s writes about privacy issues. Supply chain disruption. That said, I suspect that companies involved in digital advertising spending, such as Facebook and Alphabet, will not be affected by these issues.

Details: Snappoints that could cause ad-mageddon that Apple has long feared

Google’s main headache continues to be antitrust scrutiny both in the United States and abroad. As a result, the company halved app prices on Thursday, rattling developers, regulators, and legislators to make Google’s digital store more accessible and not penalize fees.

The Open App Markets Act, a bipartisan bill in the U.S. Senate, could force corporate app stores to allow developers to use other payment systems and help opt out of default service rates. there is. The bill, announced in August, follows antitrust proceedings from prosecutors in 36 states and the District of Columbia alleging that Google abused power over app developers through the Android Play store.

Alphabet believes it is in a good position for the continued recovery of digital advertising spending and further momentum in the cloud. However, Monness Crespi Hardt analyst White warned that antitrust investigations are expected to be very exciting.

What to expect

Revenue: Analysts expect Google to report $ 23.73 per share, up from $ 16.40 per share a year ago. Analysts predicted $ 20.05 per share at the end of June.

Not only Wall Street analysts, but also contributors who estimate crowdsourcing platforms that collect quotes from buyers, fund managers, company executives, scholars, etc. are equally optimistic, averaging per share. We forecast revenue of $ 23.73.

Revenue: Analysts expect Google to report $ 52.31 billion in third-quarter revenue. This excludes traffic acquisition costs (TAC) and is $ 38 billion a year ago minus TAC. Estimated contributors forecast an average of $ 52.06 billion.

Share price movements: Google’s share price has skyrocketed 56% so far this year, but the S & P 500 Index SPX has jumped 21% from -0.11%.

What the analyst is saying

Google’s exposure is further mitigated by a variety of revenue models, including multi-billion dollar cloud businesses and other bets. White said on October 13 that Google Cloud will offer companies its own value proposition as it can leverage consumer-related innovations (Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Play, YouTube, Google Shopping, etc.) in powerful cloud services. Said to provide. Note that we value Google stock as a purchase with a price target of $ 3,500.

Cowen John Blackledge continues to be bullish on the resilience of Google’s strong search business in the midst of an uncertain online advertising market. Blackledge said in a note on October 11 that he expects strong holiday spending despite inventory issues, surpassing Alphabet’s valuation and the $ 3,300 price target.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/google-earnings-arent-as-exposed-to-apple-change-that-sunk-snap-but-alphabet-has-its-own-worries-11634943802 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

