Where to buy Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro





The announcement of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has finally come true. It won’t be long before pre-orders start today and you get your new shiny smartphone. As always, finding the right storefront to buy can be a real challenge, especially as retailers and carriers offer your way through transactions, bundles, and countless trade-ins. .. It goes without saying that, as always, you buy it directly from Google, which remains an option.

If you have already checked out both Pixel6 Hands-on and Pixel6 Pro Hands-on and are ready to fork cash, there are all ways to pre-order Pixel6.

Where to pre-order

If you don’t have a pre-order bonus or trade-in offer and you’ve just called, we’ll take care of it. Click the store link below or continue reading to see the deals you can get in exchange for your old device or payment plan.

Pixel 6

Google Store / Google Fi

Pixel 6 Pro

Google Store / Google Fi

Amazon

The world’s largest retailers are ready to ship both phones on the release date. The Pixel 6 costs $ 599 and the Pixel 6 Pro costs $ 899, both with 128GB of storage. A smaller 256GB model is currently available, but so far only 128GB Pro is available. Other stores are also experiencing inventory issues, but Amazon seems to be doing well.

Google

It’s a Pixel smartphone, right? Buying directly from Google may be the best way to ship it as soon as possible — if you can get through the broken store interface. You can now buy both devices at regular prices ($ 599 for smaller models and $ 899 for professionals), but if you have a trade-in device, you can save up to $ 660 by purchasing the device.

Below are some of the most popular devices these days that deserve a trade-in. These price points are for the smaller Pixel 6 — Google offers a higher value when purchasing the Pixel 6 Pro.

iPhone 12 Pro Max- $ 308- $ 633 iPhone 12- $ 248- $ 453 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G- $ 269- $ 494 Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G- $ 263- $ 473 OnePlus 9 Pro- $ 307.50- $ 445 LG Wing 5G- $ 87.50- $ 175 Pixel 5- $ 241- $ 366 Pixel 4a 5G- $ 182.50- $ 245 Pixel 4a- $ 112.50- $ 165 Pixel 4 XL- $ 104- $ 194 Pixel 4- $ 96.50- $ 159

It’s not shabby, isn’t it? You might be able to make a little more cash by selling your phone, but it’s much easier to send your device directly to Google. Plus, pre-order an unlocked Pixel 6 to get a free pair of Pixel Buds A series.

Best buy

If it doesn’t appear in Best Buy, it won’t be a new gadget. Earn Pixel 6 or 6 Pro at regular price. Activation is available through your mobile operator or as a fully unlocked model. Unlike Amazon, Best Buy has no headaches such as crashes or system errors, and includes the same Pixel Buds A-series pre-order bonus as Google’s storefront.

B & H Photo

Believe it or not, B & H actually had a pre-order link in front of Amazon and Best Buy. If you find that your inventory is limited at other stores, it’s a great way to take it yourself. In addition, these Pixel Buds are also included here, but otherwise there are no special deals or offers.

Career

Some of the best deals on flagship smartphones these days have come through carrier channels, as companies like AT & T and Verizon are trying to allow consumers to buy phones directly through mobile phone providers. As expected, all three carriers are giving big credits to Pixel 6 smartphones.

AT & T

Pre-orders for both devices are currently in progress, but the best deals are limited to unlimited subscribers. AT & T will offer up to $ 700 off the Pixel 6 Pro for eligible trade-in and down to $ 6.67 per month on a 36-month installment plan. Those interested in smaller models can earn one for just $ 15 a month for a total of $ 540 in 36 months. No trade-in is required.

AT & T will also offer 50% off Google branded accessories when you purchase a Pixel device until November 18. The charger is not included in the box, so pick up the charger yourself. Or pick up one of these new cases.

Google Fi

As Google’s chosen carrier, the company is one step ahead of the Google store. If you haven’t joined the carrier for at least 180 days, we’ll offer $ 200 to new Fi customers who port a free pair of Pixel Buds A series on a Pixel 6 pre-order. Service credit. The full terms and conditions of this promotion can be found here.

Verizon

Google’s original partner in the Pixel series may no longer have an exclusive deal, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t offer some big deals. Verizon offers discounts of up to $ 700 from new phones and $ 350 for upgrades when activating a new line with a “Premium Unlimited” plan. However, you must trade in your device to qualify. The latest devices from Samsung, Apple, Motorola, LG, OnePlus, and Google are eligible for this discount.

T-mobile

Oh, uncarrier. For T-Mobile subscribers, there are several options for pre-ordering. If you trade in your device while using Magenta Max, the smaller Pixel 6 is completely free, but the larger Pixel 6 Pro can be purchased for up to $ 900 off. It’s a good idea to check out the T-Mobile website to see all the applicable phones, but if you’re an avid Android fan, you probably have one of these lying around your home.

appear

Visible only sells the 128GB version of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but if you can handle it with less storage allocation, it might be worth buying through Verizon’s latest subsidiary. Instead of a trade-in price, you can get a $ 200 gift card for selected retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy. You’ll have to switch to Visible and become a paid subscriber for three months, which is hard to beat if you don’t have a device that deserves a trade-in. See the full terms of use here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/where-to-buy-the-pixel-6-and-pixel-6-pro/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

