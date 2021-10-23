What are you going to do this week? (October 23)





We spent another week, everyone did well! There was a lot of news this week, and while allegations of poor management practices at Metroid Dread developer Mercury Steam were a bit disappointing, fortunately Sora also arrived at Smash. Yes, the Crysis Remastered Trilogy was certainly run on the Switch, Nintendo gave us Vampire Waluigi, and the GTA Trilogy was dated and detailed for the Switch. But the little disappointing news is that Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp has been postponed to the spring of 2022.

Once that’s done, discuss your weekend game plan. Some members of the Nintendo Life Team have done the following, so please read our entry and then join your own from the comments section. fun!

Tom Whitehead, Deputy Editor-in-Chief

I’m rattling for a second playthrough trying to “quickly” defeat Metroid Dread and unlock additional locks. I’m not a speed runner, but I enjoy more action-oriented and direct execution. This is almost complete. I also want to get some retro merchandise at Capcom Arcade Stadium so that I can buy them individually. Hollow Knight has been reopened for the purpose of actually completing it.

Elsewhere, I’m playing the Mass Effect Legendary Edition for the first time I’ve played the game. The first one is a bit awkward (as various reviews suggest), but see why the game trilogy (especially the second one) has been so much talked about over the years. I’m looking forward to it.

PJ O'Reilly, Reviewer

Hello. After hitting Metroid Dread for two weeks this weekend, Im is switching things around and getting caught up in Disco Elysium: The Final Cut and trying to make a little more progress with the excellent indie puzzle game Corey Martins Bonfire Peaks. That you really need to check out.

Disco Elysium has been one of my favorite games in the last few years and Im has been really impressed with the Switch port so far. Yes, it will take longer to load, but it’s worth playing this amazing RPG on the go.

Elsewhere, Ive also got the Aryton Senna DLC for the Horizon Chase Turbo. This is a racer that looks absolutely stunning on the OLED Switch and is a really smooth and heartfelt tribute to the legendary driver from the Brazilian game developer. Have a nice weekend!

Ollie Reynolds, Reviewer

Hello everyone! Everyone suddenly talks about Animal Crossing: New Horizons again, so I decided to go back to my island again to see what it was. The only problem is that I forgot to start from scratch a few months ago. So I can still call myself with just a tent and a lantern at the beginning of the game!

Elsewhere, we decided to return to the world of Series X Dying Light prior to the launch of the sequel. It’s a cracker. Such a well-realized world. Have a good one, everything!

Gonalo Lopes, Reviewer

Now that my mission to ZDR has been completed, I am left with a huge void in my life. It won’t take another 20 years for Nintendo to realize Samus Aran’s further adventures in a 2D venture. I’m still playing the Horizon Chase Turbo-Senna Forever extension, but it’s never been a better time to get back into the game. Career mode is a considerable challenge worth investing in, but some of those racing goals are difficult to achieve.

The 10-year movie is DUNE Part 1. I’m planning to play a DUNE game on Switch this weekend, but I don’t. No, Fortnite doesn’t count!

Gavin Lane, Editor

I’m going to get stuck in Metroid Dread this weekend. I just defeated Kraid and am amazed at how fluid the game is compared to the previous games in the series. After sliding around the ZDR, I really feel that it can be difficult to get back. We also enjoy Tetris Effect: Connected to the fullest and enjoy the amazingly moving LEGO Builder journey.

Besides that, I picked up a peanut hob at the e-shop last week, so I’d love to find out if I have time. However, you have to admit that some of the installed games are running in a random cycle, so check them out on the Switch OLED. They are all very pure.

As always, thank you for reading! Please leave a comment below about the weekend game plan.

