google: Everything you need to know before buying or selling gold on Google Pay





With the introduction of digital gold trading, buying and selling gold has become even easier. If you’re considering investing in gold, you don’t have to go to a physical store because you just need to log on to an app that offers digital gold, such as Google Pay or Paytm, to make a purchase. Digital gold is easier to store and is safer because you don’t have to store your physical gold yourself. You can also sell it online on the same platform where you store your gold. Before buying or selling gold on Google Pay, let’s discuss the details of these transactions. Google Pay allows you to digitally purchase and save gold from MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. within an existing payment application. The Google app comes with a gold locker that can store all the gold you buy from the app. You can digitally sell your gold in Gold Locker back to MMTC-PAMP. Follow simple steps to buy and sell gold on Google Pay. Buying Gold with Google Pay To buy gold with Google Pay, you need to follow these steps: Step 1: Open the Google Pay app.Step 2: At the bottom of the screen[新しい支払い]Tap. Step 3: Find “Gold Locker” in the search bar and press Enter Step 4: Tap Gold Locker Step 5:[購入]Tap to display the current market purchase price of gold (including tax). Step 6: Price will remain locked for 5 minutes after you start buying Step 7: Enter the amount of gold you want to buy in INR (Rs) Step 8: Tap the checkmark to complete the sale Step 9 : If the post-sale is confirmed, the amount will be displayed in your bank account within minutes. There is no overall limit on the amount of gold you can buy and store, but there is a limit of 50,000 gold per day. The minimum purchase amount is 1 gold. However, accounts totaling more than 49,999 must comply with the Know Your Customer (KYC) criteria before making additional purchases. To sell gold digitally, you must have purchased gold at a gold locker. The amount obtained from the sale will be credited. Send to the main bank account associated with your Google Pay account. r Gold Rocker’s legal heir to inherit gold. To sell gold, follow the steps below. Selling Gold on Google Pay These are the steps you need to take to sell your gold already in Google Pay Gold Locker digitally. Step 1: Open the Google Pay app.Step 2: At the bottom of the screen[新しい支払い]Tap. Step 3: Find “Gold Locker” in the search bar and press Enter. Step 4: Tap the gold locker. Step 5:[販売]Tap. The current market selling price of gold is displayed. Step 6: The price remains locked for 8 seconds. Minutes after the start of trading, prices fluctuate throughout the day. Step 7: Enter the amount of gold you want to sell in mg. The market value is displayed in INR below the amount of gold you have selected. Step 8: Tap the check mark. Step 9: The amount will be displayed in your bank account within minutes after the sale is confirmed. If the account holder dies, the legal heir can inherit the gold from the gold locker. .. Legal heirs must contact Google Pay / MMTC-PAMP to inform them of their status as legal heirs. After confirming the identity of the heir, MMTC-PAMP closes the gold account and physically hands over the gold.

