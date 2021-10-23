Google reveals a major upgrade for 2 billion Gmail users





Gmail’s credibility declined last year after a flaw in the spam filter sent potentially malicious emails directly to the user’s inbox. Google responded with an impressive upgrade, and now Gmail has taken an even bigger step.

Gmail will be smarter soon

PA images via Getty Images from FORBES Google critics explain why Chrome is quitting Gordon Kelly

In an official blog post, Google announced a radical change in how it sends email via Gmail. This will have a dramatic impact on billions of users.

The company explained that it had made some improvements to Gmail to help users compose emails more efficiently and confidently, with a focus on making the To, Cc and Bcc fields smarter and more secure. increase. Let’s break them down:

Controls the contact name displayed to email recipients

As long as Gmail exists (17 years), the requested functionality makes it possible to distinguish between how to save a contact in the contact list and how to show it to other users who receive the email. ..

Gmail’s new display name control

Google

Recipient avatar

Everyone sent an email to the wrong person. This is easy to do because monitoring auto-filled email addresses isn’t always the most important thing when you’re focused on what you’re writing.Now Gmail[宛先],[CC],[Bcc]It displays each recipient’s avatar in the field, which greatly reduces the chance of error.

Gmail’s new contact avatars for To, Cc and Bc fields

Google

Flag external recipients

When you send an email to a recipient within a company, Gmail now flags those who break that pattern in dark yellow with a warning banner.

Gmail now flags external recipients with company-specific email

Google

Duplicate recipient detection

The Gmail send field has a feature to prevent you from adding someone twice. When you start typing an address in the To, Cc, or Bcc field, already added users are grayed out. This also applies to drag and drop, where duplicate entries are automatically removed.

Gmail’s new smart duplicate detection

Google

Email and format validation

According to Google, Gmail verifies that the email address is entered in the correct email format (such as [email protected]) and prevents the string from becoming a recipient chip if it is not properly formatted. .. This is great, it stops emails sent with incomplete addresses and reduces bounceback messages.

Availability and limits

While these changes are wise and welcomed (the combination of these is set to have a significant impact on the composition of your email), there are some limitations you need to be aware of.

Most importantly, these changes are currently only initially deployed to Google Workspace and GSuite Basic and Business customers. It’s a huge market in itself, and Google has confirmed that Workspace had more than 2.6 billion monthly active users last year, but regular Gmail accounts have no plans to benefit from these changes yet.

Fortunately, Google has a history of providing major Workspace / G Suite upgrades to regular Gmail users (recently the tight integration of Gmail and Google Meet), but it can take some time. That said, these are the kind of smart and intuitive upgrades Gmail needs to stay ahead of the market, and all Gmail users should be thrilled with them.

___

Follow Gordon on Facebook

Forbes Details

Google critics explain why Chrome should be quit

Apple iOS 15.0.2 Release: Need to Upgrade?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/gordonkelly/2021/10/23/google-gmail-new-upgrades-two-billion-gmail-users/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos