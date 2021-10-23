Federal Court Ordered Google to Submit Documents for Competition Bureau Investigation





The Internet Gatekeeper survey focuses on whether Google practices are negatively impacting Canada’s online display advertising.

Photo: Robin Beck / AFP

A judge in the Federal Court of Justice in Calgary has ordered Google to submit records from the online advertising business for investigation by the Canadian Competition Bureau.

A federal court in Canada confirmed on Friday that it had requested the California-based tech giant to force the Competition Bureau to create records and written information about its display advertising business in Canada.

In its release, the agency will determine if Google’s practices hinder competitors’ success, drive prices, reduce advertising technology service choices, hinder innovation, and harm advertisers, publishers, and consumers. He said he needed information to do so.

The agency confirmed to the financial post last week that it filed an order on October 12, as part of an active investigation into Google’s business practices related to online display advertising.

Google conducts new research on advertising dominance in Canada Article Content Competition Google agrees to change advertising practices in an unprecedented settlement with France Google breaks through groundbreaking antitrust transactions Change global advertising practices in

Current research in Canada focuses on whether Google practices are negatively impacting Canada’s online display advertising, including but not limited to the demand-side platform (DSP) service market.

The agency’s investigation is ongoing and there are no conclusions of cheating at this time, the agency said in a release.

Google sells advertising space online on platforms, including YouTube, owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet. The company also provides advertising technology services to Canadian publishers and advertisers.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment on competition in the display advertising business or federal court orders.

The agency’s current survey differs from previous 2016 surveys that focused on whether Google was involved in anti-competitive behavior related to the online search, search advertising, and display advertising businesses in Canada.

At that time, the agency concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support the conclusion that Google’s actions were taken for anti-competitive purposes and / or that actions significantly reduced or prevented competition in Canada.

The agency said it would closely track Google’s ongoing behavioral developments, including the findings of its international counterparts at the time.

The scope of the current study has some similarities to similar studies initiated in the European Union earlier this year.

In June, the European Commission asked if Google endorsed its own display advertising technology service in the so-called advertising technology supply chain and violated EU competition rules at the expense of competing providers, advertisers and online of advertising technology services. Has begun a formal antitrust law investigation. the publisher.

In October 2020, the US Department of Justice and the Chief Attorneys of 11 US states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google over exclusive practices in the search and search advertising market to remedy competitive harm.

Competition in this industry is very important. As such, today’s challenge to Internet gatekeeper Google for violating antitrust law is a monumental case for both the Department of Justice and the American people, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said in a release. ..

Google argued that the proceedings would not help American consumers.

On the contrary, it will artificially support low-quality search options, raise phone prices and make it difficult for people to use the search services they want to use, said Kent Walker, senior vice president of global affairs at Google. Said. Released at that time.

