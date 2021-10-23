Do you hate the Windows 11 Start menu?Here’s how to change or replace





The new Start menu in Windows 11 is off to an unstable start. Many, though probably with fans, are thumbs up on the interface. However, if you are one of them, you can do more than just complain.

The new Start menu isn’t as customizable as the Windows 10 menu, but there are ways to get it to look and behave the way you want. If that’s not enough, consider jumping to an alternative to the Windows 11 Start menu, such as Start 11 or StartAllBack, to restore the traditional Start menu and set the look, layout, colors, and other elements. please.

Before you change anything, let’s take a look at what the default Windows 11 Start menu looks like. You can search for apps, files, and settings in the search field at the top of the menu.[固定済み]The section shows the fixed apps. Scroll up and down to see everything. To see a list of all installed apps[すべてのアプリ]Click the button.

[推奨]The section shows recently added apps and recently opened apps and files. To view a longer list[その他]Click the button. Below this section is a profile icon that allows you to change your account settings, lock your PC, or sign out. You can use the power button on the right to put Windows to sleep, shut down your PC, or restart it.

Change recommended apps and files

If you want to change something[設定]>[カスタマイズ]>[スタート]Go to. here,[スタート]menu,[アプリリスト]You can instruct Windows to stop displaying recently installed apps, frequently used apps, and recently opened items. Try each of these three options to determine which option to turn it on and off. If you turn off all three options,[スタート]Of the menu[推奨]The section will be empty.

Add a folder

[スタート]At the bottom of the menu[設定]>[個人設定]>[スタート]>[フォルダー]You can add folders from. Turn on the switch next to the folder you want to display next to the power icon. This way you have easy access to settings, file explorers, documents, downloads and more.

Add / Remove Pinned Apps

[固定]You can further fine-tune the menu by deleting, pinning, or moving specific apps in the section. Right-click on the app icon and[スタートから固定解除]Click to[スタート]Remove the app from the menu. You can see that the app remains in the app list.

[スタート]If you want to add an app to the menu[すべてのアプリ]Click to see all installed apps.[スタート]Right-click on an item that is not yet displayed in the menu[スタートに固定]Choose.

[固定]You can move the apps added to the section to your liking.Therefore, if you use them more often than others, make them easily accessible.[固定]Go to the top of the section.Right click on the icon[上に移動]You can do this quickly by selecting. Or just drag the icon into place.

Readjust the start button

again,[スタート]You may have noticed that the button is centered on the Windows 11 taskbar. This is different from the usual location in the lower left corner of the screen. If you want a way to always place it, you can move the entire taskbar into place.

[設定]>[カスタマイズ]>[タスクバー]Open and[タスクバーの動作]Select an option. Use the Taskbar Placement dropdown to change the icon from center to left. The start button will be relocated to the bottom left, along with the rest of the icons on the taskbar. For more information on customizing the taskbar, see our guide.

If you still don’t like the Windows 11 Start menu, consider downloading another menu. The best choice is Stardock’s Start 11. It’s still in beta, but it’s available to everyone. For a 30-day free trial, see the green on Stardock.com[ベータ版を入手]Below the button[最新のアップデートをダウンロード]Please click the link. It then costs $ 4.99 ($ ​​3.99 if you upgrade from a previous version) and includes 30 days of direct technical support plus unlimited access to the technical support forums.

On the program setup screen, you will be asked if you want the taskbar to be left-aligned or centered. Then you can choose Start Menu styles such as Windows 7 Style, Modern Style, Windows 10 Style, Windows 11 Style. If you prefer the traditional two-row Start menu, choose Windows 7 style or modern style. You can further fine-tune your style by clicking the down arrow next to the style and choosing a compact layout or grid layout.

Run the rest of the setup options,[スタート]Customize buttons, taskbar, and search functionality.[コントロール]From the tab[スタート11]You can set when and how the menu is displayed. for example,[スタート]When you click the button[スタート11]You can adjust the menu to trigger, but pressing the Windows key on your keyboard will trigger the regular Windows 11 Start menu.

When you’re done[スタート]Click the button to display the new Start menu.[スタート]Right-click anywhere on the menu to delete or rename the shortcut, then move the shortcut to a specific folder and change it.Right click on the taskbar[開始11の構成]By selecting[開始11]You can also go back to the settings and change the options.

Another great Windows 11 Start menu option is StartAllBack, which costs $ 4.99 after a 30-day trial ($ 1.50 if you upgrade from a previous version). First, you will be prompted to select your preferred 2-column Start menu setting using options such as Proper 11, Kinda 10, and Remastered 7.

To further fine-tune StartAllBack, use the tabs on the left to[スタート]Edit menus, taskbars, file explorers, and more. When you’re done[スタート]Click the button to use the new menu. Right-click anywhere to delete, rename, or move a specific shortcut.

