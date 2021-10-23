Ask Adrian: Basic laptops, left-over headphones, photo editing package for beginners





A little ignorant about laptops, I was going to get a laptop for years. Where is the best to buy? Or rather, which one is the best?

I need the basics-I tend to use my phone a lot so I can use it well. Maybe I should go to Apple Computer? Or maybe I’m basic-not necessary for full use. Need to wait for a Black Friday deal? Some simple pointers are very helpful.

Catherine N

answer:

If you’re happy with the 1,100, get a 13-inch MacBook Air M1. It is currently one of the best promising laptops you can buy and was once offered at a fairly reasonable price. If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, the Dell 14-inch Inspiron 14 (689) is a good choice and does all the basics well. You may get a few euros off on Black Friday, but there’s no such thing as a claimed ad. In my experience, laptops claimed to have a 100 discount are actually close to 20 or 30. (Irish regulators allow retailers here to compare Black Friday sale prices to the high prices applied when unused RRPs or products were first launched many years ago. increase.)

Recommendation: Apple MacBook Air M1 (1,109 from Currys)

question:

Can you help me with the headphones? I’m always using an iPhone, so I’m currently using AirPods, but I’ve found that one ear has poor hearing and I really need to make noise when I’m in the gym or running. Also, AirPods tend to drop out. So do you have any suggested alternatives? They are mainly used for training.

Paul B

answer:

For safety reasons, none of the earphones available on the market are actually that big. However, if it’s a problem to stay in your ears, you may need something without a stem, such as an AirPods. My personal favorite in this category is the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (179), which is still available for purchase.

question:

I’m an avid amateur photographer with thousands of photos I’ve taken over the years and stored on Seagate’s external hard drive. I want to invest in a laptop suitable for photo editing, but I don’t want to follow Apple’s path. I use Word, Excel and PowerPoint for work purposes, so I need a laptop compatible with them. What are the appropriate laptop options? We would also appreciate any advice on the best photo editing packages for beginners. I’m considering Photoshop Elements or Lightroom. Can I buy these editing packages in full or do I have to pay for a subscription?

Ann McGinn

answer:

There is good news and bad news. The good news is that a large screen suitable for photo editing can be purchased cheaper than the equivalent of a small screen. The bad news is that they are actually only offered in budget variations. So if you’re very noisy with ultra-high resolutions, you’re out of luck unless you want to spend well over 1,000. As you say you’re new to photo editing, I assume screen resolution isn’t important to you. In that case, I advise the Acers 16-inch Swift 3 laptop (Currys 879). It has a 1,000GB hard drive, much more than any other laptop under 1,000, which is very useful when editing and saving photo files.

Other specifications, including a backlit keyboard, are perfectly fine with the above working requirements. When it comes to photo editing, Photoshop and Lightroom are both great, but they’re complicated and expensive. Adobe is also currently requesting a monthly subscription, which is very expensive. Luminar is an excellent and affordable alternative. It costs 47 completely and offers a lot of manual and automatic control.

Tech2 Review

Apple Watch Series 7429 from retailers

Apples’ new Watch Series 7 has a larger screen without the need for a larger wrist. In other words, it is easy to see, use, and even for the elderly. Other upgrades include faster charging (but only 18 hours of battery life) and a more robust and scratch-resistant display. Overall, it’s the best smartwatch available for iPhone users.

Google Pixel 6599 on store.google.com

This is currently one of the best deals in the tech industry. Google’s new Pixel 6 is reasonably priced at 599, especially when it comes to screen, engine, and camera upgrades. However, during the first week of your pre-order (until October 27th), you’ll get 350 pairs of Bose headphones for free. Either way, it’s a pretty amazing deal.

