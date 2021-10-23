Apple has updated the App Store guidelines to allow developers to contact customers about other payment methods – TechCrunch





Apple today introduced a new set of App Store guidelines that includes three important changes. One of the changes is the result of a previously announced settlement agreement with a class of US app developers. The developer makes it clear that they are allowed to communicate with their customers about other payment methods available outside the app. In this regard, another new guideline states that the app may request customer information such as name and email address, but the request must be optional for the user and the user can request the app. Do not prevent you from using.

The third guideline has nothing to do with legal action and details how developers can use the new App Store feature called in-app events. This will be released next week.

In August, Apple first announced that it had reached a settlement in a class action filed in 2019 by a group of US app developers. The deal included several items, but the biggest was that developers could share information with users about payment methods for iOS apps and purchases outside the App Store. At the time, Apple said the change would make it clear that developers could “share information about payment methods outside of iOS apps using communications such as email.”

“As always, developers don’t pay Apple for purchases made outside their apps or the App Store,” Apple said.

Currently, these proposed changes are officially part of the App Store guidelines.

Specifically, from Guideline 3.1.3, Apple uses information obtained by developers in-app to target individual users outside the app and use purchase methods other than Apple’s own in-app purchase. Removed the clause that stated that it was not allowed to do so. Older rules would include sending an email to the address in the file that the customer got when they signed up for the app.

Without this clause, developers would not be able to interfere with that kind of communication.

Apple has also added a new section to Guideline 5.1.1 (x) to further explain how developers request user contact information. It says:

The app has basic contact information (name) as long as the request is optional for the user, the features and services are not conditional on the provision of information, and comply with all other provisions of these guidelines, including restrictions. And email address etc.) can be requested. Gather information from children.

Regulations that prohibit contact with customers, or so-called “steering prevention” guidelines, are areas that have been the subject of many regulatory scrutiny in recent months. Parliamentarians around the world are trying to determine if Apple is acting as a monopoly by limiting the way developers run their own businesses when it comes to reaching out to customers, marketing, and choosing payment systems. I have been working on it.

Already, Apple was forced to adjust the rules of the App Store for various reconciliations in certain markets.

South Korea, for example, recently passed a new law banning Apple and Google from requiring developers to use their payment systems. In Japan, Apple reached a settlement with regulators over the “reader” app last month, allowing them to link to their website from within the app.

Meanwhile, in the United States, Apple has filed a lawsuit with Fortnite maker Epic Games. The proceedings are currently appealing, but the judge’s initial ruling required Apple to allow developers to point to their website within the app, and in the process customers turned to Apple’s payment system. I was able to bypass and pay directly for services and subscriptions.

However, today’s changes haven’t made it possible to incorporate alternative payment systems directly into the app.

Anti-steering updates are the only area where regulatory pressure has played a role in encouraging tech giants to adopt new policies.

Both Apple and Google have adjusted their fee structure to reduce developer revenue savings in a variety of ways, including apps for small businesses, apps that provide access to media, and apps run by news publishers. This week, Google reduced subscription-based app pricing from day one to 15%, from 30% in the first year to 15% in the second year. We have also reduced fees for certain media apps up to 10%.

Another new rule coming out today is related to in-app events and guidance on how to use the new features.

In-app events announced at WWDC provide app makers with a better way to showcase what’s happening within the app, including game contests, movie premieres, and livestreaming experiences. The event will begin appearing on the App Store from October 27th with the release of the iOS 15.1 update.

Apple has made sure that the metadata is accurate, especially related to the event when it is entered into App Store Connect, and that the event must run on a selected date that includes multiple storefronts. Advise the developer to confirm. Also note that deep links specify that the event should be fired directly when tapped, and the event can be monetized.

All three rule changes are in effect as of today.

