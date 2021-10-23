Epic Games employees are angry with canceled vacation policies





Bloomberg reports that Epic Games has ended its popular vacation policy and that decision has offended employees.

A pandemic-based vacation policy gave employees vacation every other Friday. Employees work 5 days a week for one week and 4 days for the next week. As you can imagine, this was popular and continues to this day. A survey of 581 employees found that 93% approved the policy.

However, Epic Games claims that this alternate Friday policy was always designed to be temporary and not fair to all employees.

According to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, Friday is now a lot of holidays due to deep work, and many people have to work on Friday, Chief Operating Officer Daniel Vogel wrote in an email. ing. This meant that many people did not benefit equally from this policy.

Kotaku’s report:

A spokesperson for Epic Games called Kotaku and told Kotaku that it would replace alternating Fridays with a new policy of not working on Fridays. A spokeswoman also said Friday’s alternating off-policy is always temporary, and Epic Games has already shut down four weeks of the year, in addition to staff’s personal holidays.

Kotaku also reports that some studios, such as Young Horses (Bugsnax) and Eidos Montreal (Guardians of the Galaxy), are moving to a permanent four-day working week (although this is a long-term move). I still don’t know how it will affect salaries and rewards)).

Increased flexibility in the workplace is wise, pandemic, or no, and I think it makes no sense to try to track telecommuting policies (after all, the results are most important), but here. The epic reversal does not hit me as terribly controversial. Maybe working four days a week is ideal. Maybe the weekend should be 3 days long.

However, many people who work outside of video games do not have the luxury of working four days a week or alternating Fridays. Many American workers don’t enjoy four weeks of vacation in addition to their personal vacation, so my sympathy so far is only when I realize that alternating Fridays is no longer a problem. I think it will reach.

An unstructured, meetingless Friday also sounds like a decent option. I’ve seen a lot of estimates, but every year I’m wasting something like $ 37 billion on unnecessary meetings in the US, so be sure to stop so many meetings (don’t worry about the ones you need). However, in my experience most meetings feel like a pointless management method (behave busy).

What I mean is that while you have to worry about crunches, poor working conditions, and discrimination in the workplace, the video game industry is just one of many, and many other industries and disciplines. It also means that you must not forget that you are a worker. Also, if you don’t have these types of benefits and you don’t have the stats you get from doing cool things like making games, you’re faced with your own struggle.

Many, many workers still have to go to work during the pandemic, do not alternate on Fridays, and do not have a month’s break and paid leave each year. Grocery store clerks, food service workers, Amazon warehouse workers, meat packaging professionals, healthcare professionals These people face more risks during pandemics than game developers and are often noted. Did not collect. A little point of view will never hurt.

We absolutely need to see all of this through the lens of solidarity in the class, and I’m just trying to do that, but if the big controversy is that you don’t rest every other Friday, you Still take more than a month of vacation each year, I think I’m having a hard time working too. Sure, let’s move on to a four-day working week. But keep in mind that dreams are still far away in American warehouses, factories and construction sites.

When I wanted to be a teacher, I remembered the story that one of my professors of education went back to college and told me. When he was working as a teacher, they said they were fighting for a higher salary, and there was some kind of community meeting with their parents, and when it was his turn to speak, a man stood up and why He asked if he should pay more for his teacher.

After all, the teacher got good benefits and summer vacation, as well as spring break, Christmas vacation and everything else. During that time, he was a mechanic, working more than 40 hours a week all year round, with few vacations to talk. Now, obviously we want better working conditions and should pay teachers and mechanics, but it’s worth keeping this kind in mind when discussing these things.

Also, I don’t think we should ignore the fact that the ultra-rich are doing much more than we were discussing here. Jeff Bezos carries more money than most of us can even imagine. Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, is a millionaire. But Epic Games employees are probably better than many workers, even if this Friday’s off-policy ends.

What do you think? Am I insensitive here? I feel that video game media can sometimes build mountains from mole hills and become somewhat (naturally) short-sighted about the industry and its struggle. Please let us know on Twitter or Facebook.

