Google announces decentralized cloud





At the recent Next’21 conference, Google announced the Google Distributed Cloud. This is a set of hardware and software solutions for extending your Google infrastructure to the edge and customer data centers.

The first product released as part of Google Distributed Cloud requires Google Distributed Cloud Edge, which is available in preview to perform 5G core and radio access network features at Edge, and a connection to Google Cloud to manage. Google Distributed Cloud Hosted is a service that does not. Infrastructure or API. The new service is built on Anthos, an open source-based platform that integrates infrastructure and application management across public clouds, edge locations, and on-premises.

Sachin Gupta, GM and VP of Google’s IaaS product, wrote:

Google Distributed Cloud Edge is built on our communications solution, enabling CSPs to run workloads on Intel and NVIDIA technologies to deliver new 5G and Edge use cases. Google Distributed Cloud Edge also enables ISVs and networking capabilities partners, application developers, and data scientists to innovate and scale quickly and efficiently.

Within use cases, Google Distributed Cloud is designed to perform local data processing in retail stores, factory floors, or branches, and to deploy low-latency edge computing workloads and private 5G / LTE solutions. It has been.

Source: https: //cloud.google.com/distributed-cloud

This new service enables deployment to Google’s network edge locations and operator edge locations, leveraging edge networks and 5G / LTE to deliver low latency and bandwidth requirements applications. In addition, Google Distributed Cloud supports localized computing in your own edge or remote locations, as well as in your data centers and colocation facilities. This enables GCP deployment for enterprises that need to meet stringent data security and privacy requirements while meeting regulatory compliance.

Matt Asay, Global Head of Partner Marketing at MongoDB, emphasizes how the focus of the Next’21 conference was on integration rather than new services.

Google Cloud didn’t announce a number of “exciting new features” on Google Next … this is probably exactly what customers want. re: The same is true for Invent / Build. Customers still need a more “boring” integration of existing services / partners rather than another service.

Cloud consultant Sarbjeet Johal adds:

So far, there’s only one “big” announcement at Google Cloud Next, Google Distributed Cloud. (…) By adopting multi-cloud, more companies will be attracted to Google Cloud.

Google Cloud isn’t the only cloud provider that offers solutions to run workloads in edge locations and customer data centers. Microsoft is running Azure Stack. It’s a suite of products that extends Azure services and capabilities to edge locations and remote offices, and Amazon offers AWS Outposts and AWS Edge Services.

According to the press release, Cisco, Dell, HPE, and NetApp are one of the partners who support the service at the start of the service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infoq.com/news/2021/10/google-distributed-cloud/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos