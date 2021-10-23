Inexpensive and abundant renewable energy powers Quebec’s data center clusters





French cloud computing pioneer OVHcloud opened a data center in 2012 in Beauharnois, a suburb of Montreal.

In Quebec, more and more high-tech giants are setting up electricity-intensive data centers in the state of Canada, primarily because hydropower dams generate large amounts of cheap, renewable electricity.

The demand for cloud services has led to a surge in the number of data centers around the world, with 50 operating in Quebec alone, where only 39 existed two years ago.

Many are owned by multinational companies such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google and IBM.

The data center alley in Ashburn, Virginia hosts 70% of the world’s Internet traffic, and the Ile de France region around Paris boasts 120 data centers.

However, the Canadian state wants to attract more companies in this area.

Stephen Pake, CEO of Montreal International, Canada’s third-largest metropolitan economic promotion organization, said in recent years, “New players are coming and very big players are coming. I’ve seen it. “

Google is expanding its footprint in Quebec by purchasing about 60 hectares (150 acres) and will build its first local data center for $ 735 million (US $ 600 million). Microsoft is also looking to expand and has purchased land in Quebec City.

Meanwhile, French cloud computing pioneer OVHcloud established one of its 32 data centers in Quebec in 2012.

Inside a former aluminum factory on the outskirts of Montreal, tens of thousands of servers are stacked in rows and connected by tangled wires. The deafening hum and the unstoppable flashing of red and green lights create a sensory flood.

“The purpose was to establish a position in the Americas, and Quebec was a natural gateway while providing an infinite source of renewable energy. This is probably not the only reason, but it is ours. It played a major role in the decision, “OVHcloud’s Vice President of the Americas, Estelle Azemard, told AFP.

Its 10,000-square-meter (105,000-square-foot) facility is located near the Boar Noah hydroelectric dam, tens of kilometers from downtown Montreal.

The OVHcloud data center in Beauharnois, near Montreal, uses cheap, renewable electricity from Quebec.

The company has developed a technology that uses water to cool the server, eliminating the need for costly air conditioning.

“The environment is really at the heart of our business model,” said Azemad.

Cheap electricity

Quebec has an important financial debate on relocation, boasting low-cost electricity of approximately $ 0.05 CAD per kilowatt hour. This is significantly cheaper than in Europe and the United States.

“Our tariffs are one of the most favorable in the world,” said Cendrix Bouchard, spokesman for Hydro-Quebec, a utility that manages the state’s electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

“I came here because the companies are cheap, but most of all, because energy (99 percent) is renewable,” Pake told AFP.

He said the long, cold winters in the French-speaking world also reduced the amount of energy needed in the data center to cool the computer.

Energy-hungry data centers should always be cooled to prevent server overheating.

Faced with an explosive increase in data traffic, the sector emits nearly 4% of the world’s greenhouse gases, which is a civil airlift report, according to a 2019 report by the French think tank The Shift Project. It exceeds.

In Quebec, the monthly electricity consumption of data centers is approximately 663 gigawatt hours (GWh), which is equivalent to the consumption of 40,000 households.

“It’s better to set up a data center where hydropower, solar, or even nuclear power is available, than electricity generated by coal-fired power plants,” said Hugues Ferreboeuf of the shift project.

“But that’s not enough,” he warned. “At the same time, they have to manage to control the increase in consumption, or they will take in much of the electricity generated by renewable energy.”

