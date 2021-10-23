Google Meet hosts can now mute as many people as they like





Video Hangouts are often interrupted by coughing into the microphone, talking to, or discussing with someone nearby. Deprecated: A new feature in Google Meet allows meeting organizers to disable other people’s audio and video feeds and, perhaps more importantly, prevent them from re-enabling their own feeds. ..

Google said this feature will be available to all Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers. We started migrating to the Rapid Release domain on October 21st (which receives feature updates faster than other domains) and are expected to take up to 15 days to deploy. Scheduled release domains are eligible for the same 15-day rollout starting November 1st.

The ability to mute individual users and prevent them from unmuting applies to Google Meet desktop clients and their mobile applications. Smartphone users also cannot circumvent this feature by using a version of the app that does not support this feature. Google has stated that it will not be allowed to join rooms with this feature enabled until the software is updated.

This new feature is part of Google’s ongoing efforts to improve Google Meet. Meeting organizers often find it easier to maintain similar call ordering. For example, hosts began receiving the ability to mute all desktop users in a “room” in February, after which Google extended support for these controls to the Google Meet mobile app.

Whether it’s a talker or an important task, Google Meet wasn’t the only service updated to focus. Google has also introduced a new Google Calendar entry type called Focus Time. It “similar to the out-of-office event type, it looks different in the calendar and includes an option to automatically reject conflicting events.”

