Google refers to tactics that move and distract to reduce commissions, ADIF says





ADIF, representing a group of digital startups in India, said it will continue its efforts to protect fair competition and developer choices in the in-app economy.

According to the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), Google’s move to reduce fees charged to app developers for in-app purchases is a “biased and distracting” tactic.

(Sign up for today’s Cache in our technology newsletter for insights on new themes that intersect technology, business, and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

ADIF, representing a group of digital startups in India, said it will continue its efforts to protect fair competition and developer choices in the in-app economy.

On Thursday, Google reduced in-app purchase fees from 30% to 15%. It became effective January 1, 2022, due to increased pressure from developers. So far, Apple and Google have been harshly criticized by developers for the high 30% app store fees.

“As is clear from this announcement, the fact that Google can unilaterally declare and direct prices is at the heart of the problem. Developers want to reduce the percentage of fees. It’s fairness, not mercy. ADIF Executive Director Sijo Kuruvilla George said in a statement.

Read also | After a quarrel with Indian developers, Google cuts Play Store fees

He added that price discovery should be left to the power of the market.

“Unless Google unilaterally decides the price and people have no choice, it’s still Lagan, even if it’s 30, 15, or 2. Percentages aren’t important. Bias and distraction work here. Depiction And the grand position as a means of fully recognizing and addressing developer concerns is misleading and undesirable, he said.

While many Indian start-ups have expressed concern about high prices, some have said that India needs a local app store to offer consumers more choices.

ADIF argues that this announcement does not address the issues and challenges of a number of developers who may be affected by Google’s previous announcement of forcing a billing system by March 2022. Did.

It urged Google to pay attention to the concerns of all developers, not just those already in their billing system.

Founded in 2020, ADIF (Alliance of Digital India Foundation) is a think tank for digital startups in India. Its members include Paytm, GOQii, MapMyIndia, Matrimony.com, TrulyMadly and more.

Read also | Analysis | Narrow epic wins in the App Store case strengthen the fight against Google Play rules

ADIF is charged by existing payment providers with a much higher commission rate (30% / 15%), both for customer integration and re-onboarding, apart from the additional work they (developers) have to do. From the current rate (1% -2%).

“According to the announced policy, different categories of apps offer exactly the same level of service but attract different rates. Moreover, such a pricing structure further distorts the power of the market, all. Google is fair and ends ongoing anti-competitive practices in the name of PlayStore policy. This issue has been challenged, studied by CCI, and sentenced. We are waiting, “added ADIF.

Read also | Description | How does South Korea’s anti-Google law release in-app payments?

Rakesh Deshmukh, co-founder and CEO of IndusOS, said there is real competition to protect the interests of developers and users, and the market needs to create an environment in which appropriate fees are determined.

“Innovation is curtailed when developers are charged a fee at the source. We welcome conversations about in-app payments sourced around the world. Once alternative delivery to Google is accepted and available , May revolutionize in-app payments. Play the store on the Android platform. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/googles-move-to-cut-commission-a-distraction-tactic-says-adif/article37136443.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos