Rezolve.ai Financing: Rezolve.ai Plans to Raise $ 10 Million in Series A Financing





Mumbai: Service desk automation startup Rezolve.ai plans to raise $ 10 million in Series A funding to drive expansion and product innovation.

The San Francisco-based company was founded by the founders of India with a focus on the US and European markets and said it aims to strengthen its position in the Indian market in the next 6-8 months. B2B SaaS-based startups currently have a small client base in India, but will significantly expand their operations against the backdrop of increasing demand for enterprise desk automation as companies digitize. ..

“We hired a team to focus on the Indian market because we are attracting the attention of many prospects from India. Currently we have 2 customers in India, but 25 in the next 6-8 months. We plan to reach more Indian customers, and many from across Asia, “said Saurabh Kumar, co-founder of Rezolve.ai.

Founded in 2017 by three Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore graduates Kumar, Manish Sharma and Udaya Lady, the company competes with AI-based employee support startups Aisera and Moveworks.

“We are currently in active discussions with investors to raise Series A by the end of this year. The funds raised will grow 10 times faster than they are today to expand and enhance technology. We are currently adding 4-5 customers. According to Kumar, Rezolve.ai has more than 1,000 customers worldwide each month and expects to reach more than 1,000 by 2024. is.

The global help desk automation market is estimated to be worth $ 3.4 billion in 2020. According to a survey by Strategyr.com, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is 30.4% and is projected to grow to $ 21.8 billion by 2027. So far, the company has raised $ 2.5 million in Seed and Pre-Series A from Tri-Valley Ventures, Venture Catalysts, 9Unicorns Pentathlon VC, SLO Seed, and Sand Hill Angels.

Sign-in Traditional players target agents in the service desk segment, while Rezolve.ai targets employees as end users, with a focus on improving the service experience. The Covid-19 and the resulting blockades around the world have forced employees to work from home, increasing the need for a service desk help desk.

As a result, Rezolve.ai claimed that the number of queries seeking automation of the service desk increased significantly. Over the past 7-8 months, Rezolve.ai’s monthly traffic has increased by 1,700%, but in September it registered the same number of customers as in 2020 as a whole. The 30 corporate customers include four Fortune 500 companies located in the United States and Canada. , And in India and elsewhere.

“Employees can get support within seconds by simply talking to the Rezolve.ai application. Proper information, tasks in progress, triage of problems, or creating tickets on behalf of employees. So you can ask for help. Out-of-the-box solutions offer unprecedented solutions, “Saurabh added.

