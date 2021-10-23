Retailers Today: Google’s Bet on Social Commerce





In today’s top retail news, Mattel executives are confident that they can overcome supply chain problems, but Google is looking at a move in India’s social commerce space. Carvana has also been scrutinized after receiving dozens of customer complaints, and the Federal Trade Commission has stated that Amazon customers from $ 27 million by fraudsters between July 2020 and June 2021. He states he was imprisoned.

Mattel shrugs holiday supplies concerns, citation scale, and expertise

Toy giant Mattel said he was ready to provide consumers with enough toys to put under this year’s Christmas tree, a supply chain that has plagued almost every company for months. He said the problem barely hindered its performance. According to Mattel, third-quarter net sales increased 7% compared to the same period in 2020 to $ 1.8 billion. E-commerce revenue currently accounts for a quarter of a company’s revenue.

Google promotes social commerce with Meesho Investment

Google’s huge search engine is reportedly exploring the potential to invest $ 50 to $ 75 million in social commerce company Misho. The move is part of Google’s commitment to invest $ 10 billion in India, with investments in Indian startups such as Dailyhunt and Glance already in place.

Carvana on the government crosshair after increasing complaints

Carvana’s customer complains to a 9-year-old online car retailer dozens and even hundreds of complaints to local officials about incorrect paperwork, delayed vehicle documentation, and other issues with Better Business Bureau. I submitted it. In Michigan, Texas, North Carolina, and California, a Carvana spokeswoman said the company is focused on improvement, but Carvana faces the impact of government officials and civil lawsuits. ..

FTC: Scammers Steal $ 27 Million From Amazon Customers

According to a blog post on the FTC website, fraudsters stole about $ 27 million from Amazon customers through about 96,000 cases reported to the Federal Trade Commission. According to the FTC, reports of companies impersonating Amazon increased five-fold during the year, with about 6,000 people reporting Amazon-related scams losing money on the plan, with a median average loss of $ 1,000. was.

