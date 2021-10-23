McDonald’s, Leo Burnett Group, KFC, Proper Manila Top 2021 Boomerang Awards – Manila Breaking News





The boomerang award has returned significantly after two years of absence. The Leo Burnett Group and McDonald’s Philippines have won the highest honors as an agency and advertiser of the year, respectively, for their campaigns, including the show-winning McDonald’s McDonald’s Best-in. The fast-food giant reused an unused party room for teachers to use as a virtual classroom.

McClassroom

The official theme of this year’s contest was “unmute,” but the unmistakable trend among this year’s winners was the tendency for ingenuity in the face of an ongoing pandemic. Indeed, according to Unilever Media Director and Boomerang Commission Chairman Denis Perez, this is probably unavoidable as digital has become our life jacket in driving performance and performance in an uncertain environment. It is said that. Innovation and creativity have become business essentials for growth and survival.

Perez’s sentiment was repeated by Creative Julie Head and Anton Rainiers, the leader of Google’s regional strategic partnership. Anton Rainiers shared it.Regarding the victory of Leo Burnett McDonald’s, Reinier said their work showed great humanity, true simplicity of execution, and a true solution to address the real problem. [which] Cut them just above the rest.

This year’s Booms saw 427 entries from multiple industry and market segments, reflecting the growing prevalence of digital in the global quarantine and blockade. From entry, advertisers, brands, agencies, and start-ups are adopting digital to experiment and explore new spaces that didn’t exist or were much smaller before the pandemic, Perez said. I understand.

One of those pioneers was Propel Manila. It brought Tech Innovator Boomerang home for work with client partners such as Jollibee, Globe, MindNation, and Love Is All We Need. According to Facebook Head of Creative Shop SEA Rafael Gida, who chaired the jury of Tech, we are pleased to have had the opportunity to judge a lot of great works in the Tech category in the first year.

In terms of innovation, Ogilvy won the Tech Innovation of the Year by brilliantly boosting Nintendo’s popular Animal Crossing game to create Kentucky Fried Crossing for client KFC. According to Guida, execution represents a brave solution, combining two things that everyone loves games and fried chicken to bring a traditional brand to a whole new space!

#LetHerBe

In addition to the technology and creative categories, the 2021 Boomerang Awards also introduced two special awards. The first award is the Purple Boomerang presented by the Australian Government Investing in Women Initiative. Created to recognize campaigns beyond the depiction of women’s stereotypes in society, the first purple boomerang was created for the message that women are not allowed to be judged by stereotype expectations, Avons # LetHerBe Awarded to the campaign.

“The keen interest in the awards, announced only this year, proves that there are early champions among Filipino brands and agencies to address the gender stereotypes of advertising,” said IW CEO. Julia Newton Howes said. “I hope Purple Boomerang encourages these industry champions to continue advocating thoughtful and empowering gender depictions in their campaigns and influences other brands and agencies to do the same. . “

As Booms partnered with social media giant Facebook on Blue Impact Boomerang, the Tech category also announced its own new award. Facebook is one of the leaders in the digital marketing revolution, and the first Blue Boomerang went to Doves Blackout Mirror for innovative use of the platform. This Instagram-based mental health initiative has given women of their beauty a coveted reminder.

The 2021 Boomerang Awards event will be virtually held, live-streamed on Facebook, hosted by TV presenter and journalist Migs Bustos, and played by ABS-CBN star music artists Gigiderana, KZ Tandingan and Nameless Kids. Did.

Organized by the Internet and Mobile Marketing Association (IMMAP) of the Philippines, the Boomerang Awards are the first digital awards show in the Philippines since 2008, celebrating brands and agencies who have the courage to take creative risks in the digital media world. I am. For more information on the Boomerang Awards and IMMAP, please visit booms.immap.com.ph or www.immap.com.ph.

