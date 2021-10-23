Google Meet hosts can now mute participants and turn off the camera





However, it should be noted that the lock feature is turned off by default, so the lock feature must be turned on during the conference if it is used by the host.

Google Meet: Finally, the host of the conference on Google Meet will soon get the ability to turn off the participant’s microphone and camera. The tech giant has announced that conference organizers will be able to mute participants and turn them off without the option of having them turn the camera back on. This development came months after Google provided the host with the ability to mute everyone at once with Google Meet using laptops and desktop devices. This allows the organizer to ensure that noisy and noisy participants do not interrupt the meeting on an ongoing basis. This was not possible before, as such participants can unmute themselves.

This feature is called audio and video locking and keeps participants’ audio or video off until the host decides to unlock it. This feature is available in the main room and the small meeting room.

In an announcement post, Google explained why this feature is important. This feature gives meeting organizers more control over the meeting by allowing them to decide when to allow different levels of attendance from attendees, for example to deal with confusing participants.

This feature is available on phones running Android OS M and later versions, or iOS 12 and later versions. In addition, users need to update their Gmail or Meet apps to the latest updated version. Participants using versions of the Android and iOS apps that do not support audio and video locking will be removed from the meeting when the host or co-host turns on either lock. If you try to join a meeting with any of these locks enabled, you will be prompted to update the app or join the meeting using another device. According to Google, turning off the audio or video lock will allow these participants to rejoin the meeting.

In addition, the audio or video locks that the host has enabled for the main meeting, in addition to the chat and current locks, apply to all sub-meeting rooms created for that meeting. On the other hand, locks that apply in a small meeting room do not apply to other small meeting rooms or main rooms.

