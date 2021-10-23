Sheba launches digital health partnership with SciTech, New Jersey





Telhashomer’s Sheva Medical Center has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Liberty Science Center (LSC), breaking new ground on Friday in New Jersey and developing a state-of-the-art high-tech hospital simulation space called “SciTech Scity.” The future of digital health and home health care.

“COVID has given us the opportunity to accelerate innovation, especially digital health solutions,” said Professor Yitshak Kreiss, CEO of Sheba. “There are many more.”

Phase I of SciTech Scity is expected to begin in late 2023 or early 2024.

“Tomorrow’s City” is a full campus focused on the development of world-changing science and technology companies, and Sheva is the city’s first innovation partner and international tenant.

Prediction of what the Sheva Medical Center will look like in 2030 (credit: courtesy)

Specifically, Sheba will transform one floor of the “city” into a “Liberty ARC HealthSpace 2030” that leverages the expertise of existing medical simulation centers, focusing on advances in digital health and home care. increase.

Technologies used include digital sensing and monitoring, artificial intelligence and augmented reality, and robotics.

The solution focuses on promoting a healthy life, coping with chronic illnesses at home, and promoting health fairness.

By joining the center, Kreiss said, “The Sheba Medical Center will drive the digital healthcare revolution within the territory of ARCHealthSpace 2030, provide an engine for economic growth, and create a myriad of cutting-edge health care options for citizens. You will be able to do it. ” New Jersey and metropolitan areas. “

“This is also an important development for Israel, and we are working with our New Jersey partners to make breakthrough medical innovations for the benefit of all,” he added.

Feedback on all technologies piloted at Sheba and soon in the SciTech Scity space will be shared with partner hospitals in North America and Europe, said Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, Sheba’s Chief Medical Officer and Chief Innovation Officer. explained.

Specifically, the focus will be on collaboration with Sheba ARC’s planned innovation center in Chicago, which hosts many Israeli start-ups. ARC Chicago technology will also be on display in New Jersey.

Finally, ARC also needs to serve the underserved community of Jersey City and help the city to create jobs in the area, said Paul Hoffman, president and CEO of LSC. I am.

“Advances in digital health and home care promise to help people around the world,” Hoffman said. “Liberty ARCHealthSpace 2030 complements the mission of the Liberty Science Center and SciTech Scity to innovate and promote science and technology for all.

“Sheva is the largest hospital system in the Middle East and one of the top 10 hospitals in the world,” he continued. “I’m glad they’re partnering with us.”

