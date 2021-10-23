Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Hot Take





This week’s Google Pixel 6 event was probably not the most amazing tech event in the history of tech events to date. I knew most of the details in advance because Google’s marketing team, many industry insiders, and reviews didn’t want to fully comply with the embargo. But that doesn’t mean it didn’t leave a strong impression on us.

There’s something spectacular about Google’s smartphone events. Despite Google’s niche position in the hardware market, its number one position in software makes the Pixel launch important to the industry as a whole.

And now that the event is over and we have some time to think about it, let’s talk about what stands out.

Tensor is smart and very powerful, will it overheat?

Google’s Tensor chip was just as important as the Pixel 6’s camera, as Google was the first to talk about it at this event. Tensor is a custom-developed system on a chip that is the first in the world to have features rather than one. Two Cortex-X1 big cores in the processor. That alone shows that it has higher computing power than the Snapdragon 888 with a single Cortex-X1 core. Tensor features two Cortex-A76 core mid-cores and four Cortex-A55 to minimize power consumption. The Snapdragon 888 employs the same four Cortex-A55 cores and three Cortex-A78s, both of which are more powerful with each cycle. Supports higher clock speeds than Tensor’s Cortex-A76.

Still, the two major Cortex-X1 cores need to do more than enough to give the Tensor an edge. As long as cooling can manage heat properly, that is. The Pixel 6 is a very hot cell phone under load and could use the throttle so quickly that it really makes little difference due to its very long battery life or high theoretical speed. I’m worried that there may be one.

But we cross the bridge when we reach it. And even if you put performance aside, Google Tensor allows you to perform great tricks such as live translation on your Pixel 6 smartphone and, more importantly, take your calculated photos to a new level.

“Pixel Look” is built into its image signal processor and applies to both still images and video. It incorporates Google’s new and improved skin tone rendering for different color skins. Tricks such as magic erase, motion mode, etc. that automatically remove foreign objects from the image can simulate long exposure effects such as blurry water.

Unique design

This is the first Pixel smartphone with a bold new design. In the past, the Pixel line represents minimalism and has a general design designed to stay out of the way, so you can focus on your software.

With a prominent camera “bar”, the Pixel 6 line is unlike any other product in the tech industry today. Most phones have a clear camera island in the upper corner of the back. The island of Pixel 6’is immediately noticeable. A great bonus when standing upright with the larger Pro and the smaller 6 side by side is that the camera visors are almost perfectly aligned, showing that much consideration has been given to its design.

The dual-tone finish chosen by Google is also characteristic of the Pixel 6, with options such as the Sorta Seafoam and Kinda Coral.

Pixel’s exciting camera hardware, finally

The Google Pixel 2 was launched in 2017 with a 12MP1 / 2.55 “sensor, and its resolution and sensor size have been trusted by the Pixel 3, Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and its sister models.

The Pixel 6 has been the first to move towards the larger, high-megapixel sensors that dominate the flagship phone industry over the past few years. The binned pixels of the 50MP 1 / 1.31 “sensor are larger than previous pixel cameras (2.4m vs. 1.4m), resulting in a main camera that can collect as much as 150% more light. The new Pixel should be just as good in bright and dark places.

The 12MP Ultra Wide is an improvement over the Pixel 5’s 16MP sensor, but the Pixel 6 Pro’s 4x Periscope is the co-largest telephoto sensor on the market-the same 1 / 2.0 inch imager on the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, 11 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra. Despite the challenges posed by periscope lenses, this camera is expected to have excellent nightsight performance.

But it could have been better

The camera hardware has been significantly improved over the previous Pixel, but there are still some gaps when compared to today’s flagship phones. The new 12MP ultra-wide camera doesn’t have autofocus, lagging behind the iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S21 Ultra for Macro shots.

Neither the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro selfie cameras have autofocus. In addition, Pixel 6 buyers will get an inferior 8MP 24mm front camera compared to the much wider 11.1MP 20mm of the Pixel 6 Pro.

Small pixels are not small at all

Longtime Pixel enthusiasts will lament the upsizing of this year’s Pixel lineup. The Pixel 6 is technically a smaller Pixel this year, but the difference is negligible because it’s 207g lighter, 5.3mm shorter, and 1.1mm narrower than the 6 Pro. Also, compared to the Pixel 5, the Pixel 6 is much larger, 56g heavier, 13.9mm taller and almost 5mm wider.

Great pricing

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are reasonably priced and definitely. $ 599 is a great start-up price for the 8 / 128GB Pixel 6 with additional bonuses such as a flagship chipset, a high refresh rate OLED display, a large battery for fast charging, a top-notch camera configuration, IP68 rating and wireless charging. .. Compared to the iPhone 13 with similar specs, you have to pay $ 230 more, and the Galaxy S215G is about $ 100 more.

In Europe, at 649, Pixel 6 is also a great deal. The $ 899 and $ 899 Pixel 6 Pros are highly competitive with the 1,199 Galaxy S21 Ultra and 1,249 iPhone 13 Pro Max.

You can also save on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro by purchasing special pre-order bonuses such as high-end Bose 700 noise canceling headphones and the Google Pixel Buds A series for free.

Finally, Pixel Pass offers Pixel 6 or 6 Pro in installments, which bundles YouTube Music, Premium, Google One, and Google Play Pass for $ 45 or $ 55 per month.

