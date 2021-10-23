How Africa Can Ride the Increasing Wave of Climate Technology Investment





VC alone has grown climate technology funding five times faster than a wide range of industries between 2013 and 2019. And the surge did not stop. Earlier this year, climate technology-focused start-ups earned more VC funding than ever before. Everything in 2019. In addition to recent announcements by the United States and the United Kingdom to increase investment, there has never been a better time to build the technology needed to resolve the climate crisis.

However, despite this gold rush, activity has not yet resonated throughout Africa. Nearly 93% of investment in climate technology went to the United States, China and Europe, while Africa accounted for only 0.2% of transactions. Even growing interest in Africa’s technology ecosystem has not led to further action in this area. The recent announcement that Y-Combinator, one of Silicon Valley’s leading accelerators, recognizes the largest cohort of African start-ups was even more disappointing in this regard. Of the more than 60 registered African companies, only a few focus on climate technology.

This needs to be changed. Currently, the threat posed by climate change to vulnerable people in Africa will be exacerbated in the coming years.

Investing in climate technology is important to combat these risks and build an adaptable and resilient economy. The continent has the vast resources needed to innovate climate change. From DRC’s large cobalt deposits, which enable global battery production, to the desert areas that are currently attracting attention for green hydrogen. Political leaders must act decisively to participate in the wave of climate technology investment. Without it, Africa risks missing trillions of dollars.

Look inside while signaling global capital

First, Africa needs to harness its wealth. The continent has about $ 2 trillion in private capital accumulated by thousands of wealthy people, but local investors make up only one-fifth of the continent’s technology VC funding. Africa’s underdeveloped local investor base contributes to higher risk awareness and hesitation by foreign investors who may not have experience in investment management on the continent.

African leaders need to build a strong local investor ecosystem to inform investors around the world that the continent is ready for business.

The article continues below

Free download

Get Free PDF: Top 200 Lines of 2019

Competition for change

Fill out the form and download the highlights of last year’s Top 200 African Banks Africa Report Exclusive Rankings for free.Fill out the form below to get a free PDF

The diaspora population has had the opportunity to become a pioneering investor, with only 5% of remittances surpassing all VC funds on the continent. In addition to tax incentives, it is very important to establish a fund of funds through regional and national investment banks to support climate technology.

Build stronger corporate links

The challenges for African tech start-ups, from fragmented markets to poor digital and physical infrastructure, are enormous. However, even if companies overcome the hurdles, the challenges of incumbent domestic players who accumulate odds with them remain. For example, Aclimate tech start-ups that specialize in providing peer-to-peer battery energy transactions have challenges working with utilities when it comes to customer acquisition.

Therefore, Africa needs to encourage partnerships between climate technology start-ups and national corporate champions. Corporate social responsibility should be directed to funding local start-ups that address local issues in climate adaptation and resilience.

Traditional energy companies like Shell and Chevron continue to be some of the world’s leading investors in climate technology. Their presence in technology hubs like Nigeria must be leveraged to boost the local climate technology ecosystem in areas such as biofuel and biogas innovations. Similar principles apply to players in the utilities, mining, construction, and industrial sectors who can strengthen their business models by expanding climate change innovation.

from now on

African countries from Rwanda to Ghana are developing startup methods that are a great way to facilitate the creation and operation of tech startups. But for such legislation to work for climate technology, much deeper action must be taken in developing capital, providing incentives, and reducing policy barriers. From creating a high-quality carbon offset market to bridging the gap in access to clean energy, climate technology holds great promise. In Africa. Now is the time to fulfill that promise.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theafricareport.com/139475/how-africa-can-ride-the-growing-wave-of-climate-tech-investment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos