Named: NonameSecurity surges to fix API vulnerabilities





Co-founder and CTO Shay Levi discusses why the company focused on APIs and where they want to go in five years.

You cannot develop your idea in a vacuum. You have your own awareness, but in the end you need to meet and hear from them, said Shay Levi, 30, CTO and co-founder of cybersecurity firm Noname Security. .. When we started the company, we went through a process called the sunrise process. This is the process that Cyberstarts, the first VC to invest in, wants to do with a news company. The concept is that you have a specific idea for the problem you want to address. And since VCs have a large network of contacts, we wanted to fly to meet some of them, discuss issues, and listen to their feedback.

And I think it really helped us zoom in on API security, Levi continued. Because a lot came out. They said, yes, that’s a big problem. The current solution is not enough and we are looking for a better solution. There, Levi and his co-founder, Noname CEO Oz Golan, went to work. Shay Levi, co-founder and CTO of Noname Security. Photo: Yossi Zeliger

Focusing on application programming interface (API) security, they founded the company within two years and have raised $ 85 million so far. The company employs approximately 150 people worldwide and includes clients including two of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, one of the world’s largest banks and one of the largest retailers.

When you create software that needs access to information online, you cannot consume it like people do, and you need it in a structural way. That’s what the API now provides, providing information to a variety of software, Levi explained. The connections between all software over the last 15 years are basically APIs only.

If you’re trying to simplify things, APIs can be described as software intermediaries that allow software to communicate with each other. For example, you can use the Google Maps API on your corporate website to get directions to your office, or you can use the API on a closed bank system to collect client information. It can be described as a gateway to information.

However, the flawed API has been cited as a source of recent cyberattacks and data breaches, including Experian and Peloton exposure earlier this year and the 2017 T-mobile 2018 Google+ scandal. All of these resulted in massive data breaches affecting millions of users. World wide. Levi revealed that if the API is vulnerable, it can pull large amounts of data from the organization. Therefore, it is primarily about data security and breaches, and vulnerable APIs usually lead to data breaches. Recently, American technical research and consulting firm Gartner predicted that by 2022, application programming interface (API) attacks would be the most frequent attack vector, causing data breaches in enterprise web applications.

After seeing this report from Gartner, he said we moved really fast as we realized that the problem was large and there was a large need. What’s happening is that by now or 2022, most companies are expected to have some involvement or product for API security. Therefore, it creates great needs. I’m growing as fast as I had to do and I’m feeling the demand.

What do you hear about their API from your clients and potential clients? What kind of help are they looking for?

First of all, the API is mission-critical because every important pipeline in your organization contains the API. This is because there are two pieces of software that communicate over that channel, even within the same organization. Second, there are scattered organizations, AWS accounts, GCP accounts, data centers, several sites in China, all decentralized, and you don’t know where the API is. Third, they said API changes are very fast. The API is much faster, and every developer in the enterprise can develop the API in 15 minutes. Businesses are clamoring to create more partnerships and deploy new APIs for this partner and new APIs for that partner, and Levi says more and more APIs are being created and security is lagging. Mr. says. These were the three issues we were aware of. They don’t know where they are, they don’t know what they are doing, and they are changing very fast.

When discussing the Israeli ecosystem in general, especially the cybersecurity sector, Levi has a very clear image of what Nonames puts in it. I don’t think Noname can be obtained because it grows too fast and is too successful. Our trajectory is so fast that it was founded a year and a half ago, but it’s going so well that it’s unlikely to be acquired and unlikely in my eyes. Eventually we go to an IPO, every company that grows big enough goes to one, I don’t know how big it will be later, but we get there.

In five years, Noname does more than just do API security. We continue to be leaders in API security, but we don’t just do that. He added that we know where we want to go.

