Big Tech platform curbs innovation through anti-competitive behavior





How quickly some dominant big tech companies can adopt the worst anti-competitive tactics of the old economy for an industry built on the basis of confusing and expelling established incumbents. It is shocking whether it has hardened.

Big Tech platforms such as Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft are known to users like us because they limit competition, imitate competitors, and curb new innovations. Not robbing the promise of new and better products and services.

In response to this action, Senator bipartisan groups joined the US House of Representatives bipartisan group promoting the Big Tech bill package this week to introduce US innovation and elective online legislation. The bill will stop some of the worst abuses and level the competition for both companies and competitors who use their services.

Some of the companies covered by this law and their allies claim that the proposal impedes innovation, but vice versa.

There is no doubt that Silicon Valley tech giants have innovated and delivered a range of products and services that have revolutionized the way we communicate, work, shop and learn. At the same time, the biggest of these companies are refocusing their businesses on maintaining a dominant position rather than continuing to innovate.

They prey on more than 600 companies and prevent competing technologies that may replace them. They shut down the platform to ensure that users are completely dependent on the service. They have been directly and unfairly competing with business users of the platform by copying their products and self-prioritizing their products and services.

Meanwhile, startups have realized that they can’t raise money when they’re in the big tech company’s kill zone. If a startup is trying to do business in an area that is too close to the biggest technology companies or is considered a competitive threat, investors are either due to an anti-competitive structure or the potential for big tech companies to collapse. Assuming failure is guaranteed to such a threat.

More established companies like Roku and Sonos are struggling with Amazon and Google over access to markets where tech giants compete directly with their devices and services. This clearly puts these SMEs at a disadvantage, but the platform dominance keeps them bound by unfair and controversial business arrangements.

In addition to stopping abusive and anti-competitive behavior, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act requires the Big Tech platform to be open to competitors.

For example, a startup with features related to how videos are displayed on Instagram and YouTube will be given the ability to offer their products and services to users of their respective apps. Alternatively, Amazon offers marketplace sellers an alternative to shipping and logistics from companies such as UPS and FedEx.

This will unleash innovation between startups and competitors. It also improves all of these products for both business and individual users.

It is these practices that have sparked a bipartisan reaction in Congress and led groups like Public Citizen to demand these types of reforms.

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act is supported by a wide range of coalitions such as Small Business Rising, Consumer Reports and DuckDuckGoamongothers.

Opponents are discussing innovation. That’s because simply saying that this forces us to compete for users for fear of damaging our bottom line is less persuasive. But that’s what businesses are concerned about and why Congress should pass the bill.

It will release the big tech bindings on the platform and bring innovations that benefit consumers and SMEs.

Herman is a public citizen competition policy advocate.

