The iPod is still here, it just evolved





Twenty years after the first iPod debuted, it’s hard to find out if the iPod already exists on Apple’s website. Technically it is. There is one iPod Touch model left. But in reality, the iPod is now ubiquitous. In 2021, Apple atomized the iPod and spread its spirit to everything else.

In the fall of 2001, I lived in a shared apartment in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles. I have spent about a month visiting my family in New York since 9/11. I don’t have much clear memory from the rest of the year, but there’s an iPod, which went on sale in October. And I bought it.

I already had a friend who has been collecting MP3s in a small hard drive box for years. I liked CDs, owned discs and liked how to put them in the car. The overall idea of ​​the first iPod, including ripping music and loading things from the hard drive … was like a squirrel. But once I did it, the feeling of carrying music in a small box was pleasant. I liked the Palm Pilots. I liked Game Boy. I like having a small world in my pocket.

The iPod is a return to the different eras when its little world was born from a single simple gadget. Ironically, the iPod, from the iPhone to AirPods to Apple TV Plus, lays the foundation for Apple to build other products and services, all working together to form a much larger universe.

The iPod has been at the heart of Apple’s world for nearly a decade, and a small MP3 player has changed the company’s fate, but its greatest legacy is, of course, the iPhone. Or all smartphones.

The iPod was, above all, intended to take Apple out of your desk or backpack and put it in your pocket. Apple suddenly became an intimate companion. It has grown into the universe that surrounds me, and video and music streaming and iCloud storage work in tandem with the physical phone in my pocket, the Apple Watch on my wrist, and the AirPods in my ears. To do.

But it all started with that simple iPod.

The original Apple Watch (left) (right) next to the iPod Nano with a watch wristband around 2015.

Sarah Tew / CNET enters the watch

The iPod has adopted the standard route for most electronic devices. It has become smaller. iPod Shuffle. Nano. As the Nano got smaller, it became a little more square. People clipped them to watch bands and started using them as early smartwatches. That was me. I’ve been wearing the Nano Watch for years.

The Nano Watch was a predecessor to the Apple Watch and was a direct inspiration to me. The feeling of glancing at it, playing music, and tracking workouts (through early features such as Nike’s integration) was also carried over.

After the Apple Watch debuted in 2015, all I could think of was to compare it to the Nano Watch. They shared the Mickey Mouse watch face. It felt like I saw some in the future-or tested it on my wrist. The rise of the Apple Watch is in good agreement with the slow descent of the iPod Touch. Like the iPod, it’s an accessory. The iPod worked on Mac and the Apple Watch worked on the iPhone. The iPod was slipping into the gift realm of about $ 300. Not surprisingly, watches slip into the same price range.

The Apple Watch is no more than a music player than anything else. A fitness tracker, a mini screen at a glance, and a list portal to my phone life. But I think it occupies the wrist, the last place on my body with the iPod.

First contact with AirPods at the 2016 Apple event.

James Martin / CNET AirPods: Pods, Shifts

You also need AirPods to use your Apple Watch as a music player. Products that have returned to the “pod” name do not feel like an accident at all. Loop back everything. Perhaps in the long run after the Apple Watch, AirPods are the true last successor to the iPod. There are no boxes or wires. It’s just a bud that connects to something invisible in the cloud or elsewhere. If AirPods grow their displays … will Apple name their smart glasses EyePods?

When I first wore AirPods, it was pretty ridiculous. Others seem to agree. But I soon realized that it was an interesting part of how people perceived that I was wearing them. I think it may be a symbol of life embedded in Apple’s connected world. Surrounded by interconnected Apple devices and Apple subscription services, I’m always thinking about it.

I pop AirPods and listen to music. The HomePod does the same, but for connected speakers. The name “pod” seems to have moved to the speaker and headphone market for now, but its connection may evolve further over time.

The iPod era posters danced with white wires and earphones on their ears, highlighting the silhouetted people. Walking around with my iPod in my pocket was a sign that I had an iPod in the first place. The advertising campaign is back on AirPods: this time, buds were everything. Or, Apple assumes you’re already another Apple device, and the iPod spirit is already ubiquitous.

If you look at Apple’s other wearable devices, you may be able to see where Apple Glasses is heading.

For Scott Stein / CNET For Apple, is the “iPod” about music or more?

A few years later, I still sometimes dig up old iPods. In general, they work. The music is still there. They don’t care about updates or what’s happening in the world since I first launched them. The iPod is what the iPod is. As long as its battery lasts, it’s on forever but offline.

Apple manufactures devices, but in reality it’s important how they all work with each other and how their services are integrated. The era of individual gadgets may be over. You now have a long nested chain of accessories.

Properly, at the end of this article, I’m listening to Elton John’s Chameleon appearing on my Apple Watch glancing at the input, piped from my iPhone to my AirPods via Apple Music. I have that iPod: I split it apart across my wrists, ears, clouds, and pockets. It’s not as simple as a white box with all the imported CDs loaded.

But again, what is it? Only those little white buds may remain visible, as Apple may move to smart glasses and move into a world where what we use and love is even more virtualized. Hmm. When you look in the air at something that no one else can see, it pops out of your ears.

