This key product has the potential to significantly improve Microsoft’s bottom line





Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) will release its first quarter 2022 earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors are looking forward to another solid result from the company that has so far turned out to be a rewarding investment. Year.

Software giants expect sales to grow 23% year-on-year to $ 44 billion, with revenue jumping from $ 1.82 per share in the first quarter of 2021 to $ 2.07 per share in the quarter ended September There is a possibility. Topline forecasts range from Microsoft’s guidance of $ 43.3 billion to $ 44.2 billion, so the company appears to be well-suited to meet Wall Street’s expectations in that regard.

However, there is one factor that can help tech giants not only exceed market first-quarter expectations, but also set the course for a strong fiscal year to come. It’s an Xbox game console. Let’s see why Xbox consoles can move the hands in a big way for Microsoft and play an important role in long-term growth.

Microsoft’s Xbox sales are growing rapidly

Microsoft’s gaming revenue increased 33% year-over-year in fiscal year 2021, adding $ 3.8 billion to the company’s top line. That’s $ 168.1 billion, ahead of the company’s overall revenue growth of 18% for the year.

Microsoft reported in the fourth quarter that game revenue reached $ 3.7 billion, up 11% year-on-year, due to increased sales of the latest Xbox hardware. More specifically, Xbox hardware revenues increased by a whopping 163% on a constant currency basis, but content and service revenues are home to people due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

For comparison, Microsoft’s fourth-quarter revenue was $ 46.2 billion, up 21% year-over-year. Therefore, the gaming business accounted for 8% of Microsoft’s total revenue in the fourth quarter. It’s not surprising that this segment will play a much bigger role for the company in the future, thanks to the huge gaming opportunities at hand and the pace at which consumers wrap Microsoft’s latest consoles.

The company points out that the Microsoft Series X and Series S are the best-selling consoles to date. Launched last November, these consoles sold more units than previous generations in the first few months of their launch. By June 30, Microsoft had sold 6.5 million Series X / S consoles, surpassing 5.7 million on the Xbox One and 5 million on the Xbox 360 over the same period, according to a third-party report.

According to third-party estimates, Microsoft is expected to move 12 million of its latest Xbox consoles in 2021. That’s well above the 3.3 million consoles reportedly sold by the Xbox Series X / S in 2020 when it hit the market. In addition, annual Xbox shipments are expected to increase to 21 million units in 2022, to 30 million units in 2023 and 37 million units in 2024.

Therefore, as more consumers buy the Xbox itself, Microsoft can continue to enjoy the strong growth of hardware revenue. However, this is just one side of the story.

Greater catalyst for Microsoft’s gaming business

Earlier, I pointed out that Microsoft’s Xbox content and service revenues declined in the fourth quarter. This weighed on the company’s overall game revenue growth, despite the surge in hardware sales. Revenues from Xbox content and services declined not only due to tight year-over-year comparisons, but also due to slower release of video game content.

However, everything will change as Microsoft launches a new game for three months with its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. From Age of Empires IV to Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, Microsoft seems to be well-suited to attracting more users to the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem. This can drive significant growth for the company in the long run.

Microsoft’s Game Pass membership increased 37% in 2021. Although this was lower than nearly 86% growth in 2020, last year’s growth can be seen as remarkable due to the challenges of a slimmer content pipeline and the massive growth witnessed in 2020. I can do it. Demand for video games has skyrocketed.

Microsoft had 10 million Game Pass subscribers in April 2020. This number increased to 15 million in September last year and 18 million in January this year. The company reportedly had a Game Pass subscriber base of 23 million users in April of this year, according to third-party estimates. Starting with just $ 9.99 / month for the basic version and $ 14.99 / month for the ultimate version, gamers will have access to over 300 games, and new game titles could increase Microsoft’s Kitty subscribers. ..

The good news for Microsoft is that global spending on video game subscriptions is set to increase over the next few years. Juniper Research points out that video game subscription spending could increase from an estimated $ 6.6 billion in 2020 to $ 11 billion in 2025.

In addition, the surge in Xbox console sales also means that users are more likely to buy more game titles. This should increase the revenue for Microsoft software and content. After all, video game sales could jump from an estimated $ 155 billion this year to $ 225 billion by 2025.

All of this shows that Microsoft’s video games will continue to grow, and don’t be surprised to see that this segment will help us remain the top growth stock for many years to come.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment papers (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

