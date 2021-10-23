5 Easy Ways to Enhance Google Chrome Security





If you’re one of the many people using Chrome as your default web browser, we recommend that you take a few steps to make Chrome more secure. This is useful in a world where hackers can constantly track passwords and easily spoof websites to make them look real.

Well, Google has a lot of tools built into Chrome to help protect it. We’ve shown you five easy ways to dramatically improve the security of Google Chrome, from safe browsing to password encryption.

Change safe browsing settings

The first tip is enabled by default, but you can tweak it for added security. Click on the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen[設定]Select,[プライバシーとセキュリティ],[セキュリティ]Move in the order of. There is a safe browsing section.

In this section[拡張保護]You need to select an option. Standard protection may be turned on by default, but switching to extensions provides additional protection for dangerous websites, downloads, and extensions. Chrome also warns you about password violations. Please note that Chrome may send the URL to Safe Browsing to check for the entire threat. The data will be temporarily linked to your Google account.

Encrypt passwords stored in your Google account

Here’s another simple tip on encryption. Chrome[設定]After accessing the menu, at the top of the screen[あなたとGoogle]Click Options. To do this, you need to log in to your Google account.

[同期]so,[暗号化オプション]Choose. Look for the option “Encrypt your synced password with your Google account”. This option stores your password on Google’s servers behind a proprietary encryption method. This makes it difficult for hackers to access the password because it is encrypted during the transfer, but it is unlikely that Google will be able to read the password as well.

However, you can choose the second option for a little more security. With a sync passphrase, you only have the unlock key to view your password, so you can use encryption without having Google read your password. This means that it is encrypted on both your end and the other end.

However, this second route makes synchronization a bit more complicated. Every time you turn on sync somewhere new, you’ll need a passphrase, and you’ll need to enter the passphrase on the device that turned on sync. Also, the feed doesn’t show suggestions based on sites you visit in Chrome, and you can’t view your passwords online or use Smart Lock for Passwords. History is also not synced.

Turn off FLoC

You’ve probably heard of FLoC. This controversial Chrome feature basically looks at your browsing history to see the most people, or “cohorts,” that most closely resemble your recent browsing activity. This is intended for advertisers to choose group ads instead of cookies, but you can control how advertisers target users to collect more data about them or Google. Some people are worried that it could be used to turn a cookie into a monopoly.

In the face of a backlash over FLoC, Google has enabled a new privacy sandbox that you can access to disable this feature. Chrome[設定]To access[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Go to[プライバシーサンドボックス]Just click the link to. From there, you can toggle the switch to disable sandbox trials and FLoC.

Always use HTTPS

The fourth on our list is a simple trick to ensure that you only visit secure websites. Many websites relied on the Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP). This sounds great, but HTTP can leave a browser open request to display a website in plain text. As a result, any hacker who can monitor the connection can read the request. This is dangerous if you enter your password or credit card number. Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure (HTTPS) fixes this by encrypting HTTP requests and responses as random characters, making monitoring difficult.

In Google Chrome, you need to make sure your browser is set to always use HTTPS. When I visit an HTTP website, I get a warning that it is not secure. To do this[設定]of[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Click on the section[常に安全な接続を使用する]Look for options.

View extensions

Extensions are a great addition to Chrome because they help you fix spelling and grammar, block ads, and more. However, not all extensions are good. If you’re not careful, extensions can hijack your browser and personal information and even spy on you. It’s always a good practice to make sure that the extensions you add are only from trusted sources.

To manage your extensions in Chrome, go to chrome: // extensions / in the address bar. from here,[詳細]You can click the button to see the details and permissions of each extension and return to the list of Chrome Web Stores. You can also remove untrusted extensions.

