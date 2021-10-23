Miami Beach Employment Creation Incentive Program Attracts Two Technology Companies





Miami Beach’s new job creation incentive program aims to attract high-tech and financial services companies to diversify the urban economy away from dependence on tourism and has won the first technology company. Following the announcement of the three financial services companies here, City Economic Development Director Rickel Williams has joined the City Commission Finance Committee, and Miami Beach web development company Wix.com has been here since 2018. He said he plans to dramatically increase his feelings. The tech company will move from Texas.

In a note to the Finance Commission, Mayor Alina Hudak said Wix on 1691 Michigan Avenue, just off Lincoln Road, expanded its footprint by 45% from 33,458 sq ft to 48,527 sq ft for $ 3.8 million. He said he was planning to invest in. Improvement of capital including construction, furniture, fixtures and equipment.

The company also plans to significantly increase its existing 302 employees and hire or relocate 150 new employees to Miami Beach over the next three years, 50 of which will be within the next 12 months. Hudak said he would be hired. Wages are estimated to average over $ 69,800.

Wix is ​​headquartered in Tel Aviv and headquartered in San Francisco. Listed companies operate in eight countries and ten cities in the United States.

CourMed was founded in 2018 by Derrick Miles in McKinney, Texas. According to Hudaks’ note, the company has a concierge-style business model that leverages technology to get care from anywhere, in the hotel, as easily as using applications and GPS. A fast-growing startup healthcare delivery service. On vacation, at home or at work.

The company is gaining national attention, especially as an African-American-owned technology company, with Microsoft’s $ 50 million capital fund to help small businesses through black and African-American partner growth initiatives. Hudak writes that he was selected as the first company to visit. Miles is also participating in the first class of the Knight Foundation Fellowship for Healthcare Technology Innovation announced by Baptist Health South Florida, which was launched to expand South Florida technicians and accelerate innovation.

While still evaluating the Miami Beach site, the company has shown plans to relocate or create 10 high-paying jobs with an average salary of $ 80,000, Hudak said.

Under the Job Creation Incentive Program, companies that hire or transfer at least 10 new employees to Miami Beach within 4 years (new business) or 3 years (existing business expansion) are eligible for an incentive increase. Depending on the number of employees hired or relocated, it will be $ 60,000 per year in 3 years (existing business) or 4 years (new market business). Incentives are $ 600 per employee for the first 50 jobs, $ 400 per employee for each additional job from 51 to 100, and per employee for each additional job over 100. It starts at $ 250. If your company is located on North Beach, an additional $ 125 per employee. $ 150 per employee if your primary residence is in Miami Beach.

In addition to targeting financial services and technology companies, the city also wants to give incentives to its headquarters location (at the city’s discretion) so that any industry can be located here. In addition to the Employment Incentive Program, eligible companies can also apply for a quick permit review.

Wix’s US operations manager, Dax Pedraza, said the company had about 70 employees when it opened its Miami Beach office, far less than it is today. We were looking for an identity and place that really fit our values ​​and culture. He said that moving to the beach really provided something that easily matched the culture.

We found to be on the beach [has] We were able to attract a truly diverse pool of talent. In doing so, we were able to grow and prosper as a business thanks to the talent we attracted to being in Miami Beach.

According to Pedraza, everyone enjoys coming to the office and enjoying being here. Not only are you in the office, but the transition from work to play is so easy that you can get out of the office and enjoy the business and the surrounding area. Area It speaks to our culture and our values. It’s not just our office inside our four walls, but everything around us that we consider our office.

Derrick Miles, founder and CEO of CourMed, explained what his company is doing to the Finance Commission. Consider uber, Lyft, and Grubhub for delivering food and groceries. But as we provide healthcare, its formulas, high-end vitamins, monoclonal antibodies. We do it in a concierge way, so you don’t have to leave your home for something. You can stay home and get concierge services from us.

According to Miles, as a former health care executive, concierge health care services were available to him, but not to the masses. It usually starts with people in the family office, who are ultra-high net value individuals. What we did at CourMed was to find a way to provide concierge-level medical care to more people, not just the ultra-rich. Currently we have very wealthy customers, but we have found a way to make it available to everyone.

Why Miami Beach? According to Miles, customers’ Lion’s share is over 50, so when mapping regions across the country, Miami Beach actually jumped off the map in terms of demographics. He added that Im was originally from Florida, so it’s almost home to me.

The Finance Commission unanimously (3-0) voted to recommend financial incentives for Wix and CourMed. The entire committee will consider them at a meeting on Wednesday. Based on initial forecasts, it is estimated that Wix will be eligible to receive an incentive of $ 30,000 to $ 60,000 over three years as an expansion company, and CourMed will be eligible to receive $ 6,000 to $ 8,000 per year over four years. According to Rickel Williams, Director of Economic Development, the award is given each year after the proof of salary is submitted.

The city announced in August that investment management firm GMF Capital will relocate its headquarters from New York and investment adviser Melvin Capital will open an office here. Both have signed a lease at 1674 Meridian and are just steps away from Lincoln Road.

In a memo to the commissioner, Mayor Hudak said GMF owns more than $ 10 billion in real estate and health care assets. The company signs a five-year lease with over 2,400 square feet of renewal options, employs more than 12 people in a short period of time, works in a new office in Miami Beach, and creates about 25 jobs. It’s a schedule. Over four years, estimated wages average $ 100,000.

Melvin Capital manages more than $ 11 billion in assets and plans to lease 6,762 square feet of Class A office space (entire floor) for 10 years to become a long-term stakeholder in the city. She said. They plan to invest about $ 1.1 million in improving capital.

The company plans to hire about 20 new hires for high-paying jobs next year and 10 more over the next four years, Hudak said. Wages are estimated to average $ 150,000.

David Kurd, COO of Melvin Capitals, spoke with the Finance Commission last month to praise the city’s incentive program. I really don’t know how to explain the emotional differences that come from New York City, which is a very hostile environment to business and basically the open arm you welcomed us. Its just completely refreshing, we think it’s incredible. We tell everyone that we are talking about how wonderful such a wonderful atmosphere is. He said they wanted to open their office in January.

According to Kurdish, the exact location of the office began with the move of founder Gabe Protokins to Miami Beach. When we talked about the mid-to-late 20s, early 30s, and many other parts, there were a lot of pretty young employees. [of Florida]When talking about Miami Beach and other areas, they say their enthusiasm for relocation [such as downtown Miami and Palm Beach], Enthusiasm for relocation [to Miami Beach] It was so much higher that such a decision was made for us. After that it was very easy.

Jared Frydman, managing director of GMF, told the Finance Commission that some of the team members have already bought a home here and are trying to grow the team dramatically.

Regarding the choice of Miami Beach, he said, the focus was really based on where we could grow our business. He points out that the company is primarily focused on the real estate sector, he said. Fundamentals and demographics from an income perspective, and of course, only the other factors I mentioned, population, employment, economic growth, and up.

According to Fridman, after targeting Florida in particular, he had the most opportunities to grow his business and actually find and retain his talents in Florida. He said Miami Beach would make the company a bit more boutique-like and differentiate it from the big companies in the financial sector that aren’t on the beach. We really wanted to separate and differentiate ourselves that way, so we found the way to the beach and looked for the best office space we could find. I think it’s a great opportunity to really grow your business.

GMF expects to move to their space by the end of the year.

According to Williams, GMF and Melvin’s incentives are probably in the $ 30,000 / year range, based on employment forecasts. The city council approved the employment incentives for both companies at a meeting on September 30.

BTIG, a global financial services company based in Newyork, has also announced that it will open a regional office here to take advantage of the expedited licensing process. Nothing has been said yet about whether they apply for work incentives. In another note last month, Mayor Alina Hudak plans to move or hire 20 employees to high-paying jobs next year, with a total of 50 employees within four years. I notified the commissioner that it was.

At this week’s Finance Commission meeting, Commissioner Mark Samurian is a company that intends to help the residents listening to them fund the services we badly want to offer. These are businesses that seek to provide diversification when there are other issues that heaven forbids that will hurt the tourism industry.

Chairman Ricky Ariola told Williams and the Economic Development and Communications Team: This is very important for our city. Issues that have been discussed over the past few years.

They believe in our future, referring to the names in bold that have moved their families or businesses, or are in the process of moving their businesses here, but there are also some needs. I think we’re all trying to bring in Class A office space because we want to open an office here in Miami Beach.

If we all stop doing this, we’ll make Miami Beach more resilient and a better place to live from an economic perspective. And for the next generation, our kids, Miami, Miami Beach will be the top of the country’s cities. Looking at what’s happening in places like San Francisco, Portland, and New York, they’re retreating. I was moving forward. Our ability to permanently attract these world-class businesses will put our community in a really great position for the next or second generation, so what you are doing is most of it, You know, I’m rooting for you, I’m counting on you to pull it off.

