Bespoke-Answer to Break the Legacy Debt Cycle





Technology, especially how to use it to streamline operations, enhance security, and make money, is probably the most talked-about topic in today’s business.

Even more so as the pandemic sent a digital adoption on the moon.

From telecommuting to market intelligence, and much in the meantime, technology underpins almost every aspect of the business, and pushing the boundaries with innovation is often seen as the key route to success. Business leaders are constantly being attacked by the urgent message of investing in trending technology to recover from a pandemic, sustain growth and catch up with the enterprise elite. A quick glance at LinkedIn feeds and trade newspaper headlines will give you proof.

Indeed, the need to invest in technology today is widely recognized, but the most advanced and dominant businesses are those that repeatedly and consistently risk innovative technology. Market leaders in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud technology, personalization, automation, etc. are not well established and continue to be adopted and innovated.

That said, the approach to hiring is a high-stakes luxury enjoyed by people with large budgets and secure support, or by experienced technicians and ambitious challengers in good condition. Most other companies take a more cautious and fragmented approach. However, in many cases, the transition to new technology is naturally reluctant, and old legacy technology will continue to run longer than it should. Different applications are scattered here and there. It also continually and effortlessly customizes off-the-shelf products to make them cumbersome and unintuitive. All these systems (silos, obsolete, complex, asynchronous) are becoming increasingly costly to maintain.

Pressure from technical debt

In the digital-first world, these organizations (that is, the majority) are now suffering from their own IT swamps. According to a recent survey, more than two in three IT leaders see the technical debt snowball as a major threat. While one-quarter of the IT budget is spent dealing with technical debt, it contributes to the company’s ability to innovate. For enterprise companies, every $ 10 is close to $ 4.

Keeping coins in a broken machine is not an option. The last 18 months have shown how important information technology is to enable businesses to function remotely, meet customer expectations, and stay secure. According to Tech Nation, 10% of current UK jobs are currently in technical positions, but automation, robotics and AI use have increased significantly by 30% since March 2020.

So how do business leaders break away from the traditional IT cycle and begin to embrace the benefits of new technologies? For one thing, they have to make coordinated decisions to migrate from legacy systems and stick to them. However, you should also be aware that technical debt is a fact of technology investment. The focus should be on minimizing it.

If companies want to get the most out of their new solutions and move away from legacy technologies, they need to avoid the trap of deploying off-the-shelf platforms with significant overhead that cannot provide accurate solutions. In such cases, the platform is limited and tied to a single provider, so technical debt is quickly reclaimed.

When forming a team

Every company has its own technology requirements, so you need your own solution to achieve your goals. Enterprises need to find technology that can meet their specific needs. One way to do this is to develop a bespoke solution. Creating a platform designed for an individual company reduces the likelihood of immediate recovery of technical debt and increases the efficiency of the organization and its customers, thus increasing the likelihood of recovering the investment.

For organizations that want to get the most value out of their investment in strategic technology, the best thing to do is often seek outside perspective and support. Many companies may not know where the technical challenges lie and what custom platforms they need to achieve results. As a result, companies looking to implement personalized technology need to work with their digital partners to understand the platforms they need and how they evolve, so they don’t look like their legacy technologies.

Through this approach, enterprises can ultimately take the burden of legacy technology off. Meet the needs of them and their customers, generate ROI, and implement new technologies that can be adapted to the business, inevitably recovering technical debt, but not enough to impede actual progress.

About the author

Iouri Prokhorov is the CEO and founder of Herastel. At Helastel, we were passionate about designing and building solutions that would transform the businesses we work with using the latest technology. We specialize in solutions that optimize the use of information within your organization to support decision making and effective day-to-day operations. Everything we do at Helastel comes from the belief that event-driven data challenges leaders, informs business actions, drives decision making, and has a positive impact on operations and growth planning. .. As a result, everyone who invests can get daily value from the derived business data.

Featured images: Billion Photos

