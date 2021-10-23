Rising leaks can flood Facebook





Taken in August 2021, this file illustration photo shows the Facebook logo on a smartphone in front of a computer screen in Los Angeles.

According to media reports on Friday, Facebook refrained from doing everything it could to prevent users from becoming radical and prevented false information about US elections from flooding social networks.

A series of US press quoted a document from former Facebook worker Frances Haugen and added it to a series of important revelations already published based on the information she provided.

Friday’s New York Times, The Washington Post, and other articles focused on Facebook’s apparently intensifying political division.

Examples included internal findings that 10% of political content viewed by US users in the days following the election perpetuated the falsehood that voting was fraudulent.

What became known as the “big lie” was relentlessly repeated by former President Donald Trump and infuriated his supporters who attacked the U.S. capital in a deadly attack on January 6. ..

Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms have banned Trump from the platform for encouraging violent efforts to thwart democratic processes.

A revelation released on Friday indicated that Facebook may have expected such a problem.

“Carroll’s Journey”

This information is reportedly found in thousands of internal documents provided by Hogen to US Securities and Exchange Commission regulators.

Hogen told US lawmakers earlier this month that social media giants need to fuel the sector, harm children and urgently regulate them.

Haugen’s testimony fueled one of Facebook’s most serious crises to date, prompting denial from CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The common theme of the revelation is that Facebook knew about issues that hurt users and society, but most chose to ignore them.

The Friday article referred to a report titled “Carroll’s Journey to QAnon” edited by Facebook’s own internal researchers.

In 2019, Facebook’s security team reportedly created a fake account for “a conservative mother in North Carolina” under the profile name Carol Smith.

According to researchers, social network software quickly provided Smith with “a barrage of extreme conspiracy and graphic content,” including from the QAnon movement, known for its unfounded conspiracy theories.

defense

In the face of growing criticism, Facebook detailed new steps taken on Friday to protect elections and keep social networks safe.

“Our comprehensive strategy to protect the US 2020 elections was designed to begin years before the election cycle begins and continue to the inauguration,” said Facebook Integrity. Vice President Guy Rosen said in a blog post.

“The responsibility for the riot itself rests honestly with the rebels who broke the law and those who instigated them.”

Facebook’s tenacious efforts to fend off critics are unlikely to appease elected officials who are openly seeking action against tech giants.

More revelations from the leaked document appeared in the store, and a former member of Facebook’s integrity team appeared as another whistleblower on Friday.

Former employees reportedly told U.S. regulators that Facebook dismissed the dispute over Russia’s intervention in the 2016 presidential election as a “moment” and managers offended Trump and his fans. He said he was afraid to undermine his efforts to fight disinformation.

Distressed Facebook releases a new curb on harassment

