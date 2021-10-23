Global Tech Roundup; Google Announces Pixel Smartphone with Unique Chip





Hi. Another beautiful week is nearing its end. As always, this week was full of great stories in the tech world.

Without wasting a lot of time, take a quick look at some of the stories of the week you probably missed.

Google announces smartphone with its own chip

At the virtual Pixel Fall Launch event on Tuesday, Google announced the release of its latest Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

This will be the first in the Pixel series of smartphones running on Google’s Tensor chip, announced in August, instead of the usual Qualcomm known on the phone.

Google Pixel smartphone

This new chip feature is Google’s attempt to seduce new customers again, hoping that a new CPU and some unique software features and pricing will be enough to attract customers.

Google’s Android operating system is installed on more than 3 billion devices worldwide, but its dedicated phones have not yet gained a large share of the market.

The tensor chip enables a feature called a magic eraser that allows the user to remove unwanted elements such as photobombs and background objects from the image. Its Face Unblur feature reduces blurring from moving subjects and provides more accurate skin tones. This is another camera upgrade.

The Pixel 6 smartphone runs on the new Android 12 operating system. There is a feature called “Material You” that automatically customizes the phone icon color, menu text and other aspects to match the phone background wallpaper.

Apple announces new computer chips in shortage

In the midst of a global chip shortage, California-based Apple Inc. has announced a new set of computer chips to power the next Macbook Pro laptop.

The M1 Pro and M1 Max CPU are two new chips that Apple announced during a live event on Monday. These chips power the new MacBook Pro 14in and 16in laptops, as well as the new operating system for the Mac, macOS Monterey.

Macbook pro 2021

For years, Apple has been using chips designed by Intel. But now there is a move to design their own silicon. With 57 billion transistors, Apple claims that the M1 Max chip is the most powerful ever made.

The company will announce these new processor chips almost a year after announcing the first Mac computer with silicon designed by the company.

The announcement comes after reports that Apple plans to lower its iPhone 13 production target due to a global shortage of computer chips.

According to the technology company, the new chip will deliver performance comparable to an 8-core PC laptop chip running at full speed while consuming 70% less power.

The processor is also expected to be up to 1.7 times faster than an 8-core PC chip when running at full speed.

Microsoft is now able to allow users to test Android apps on Windows 11

Microsoft has announced that users who want to test Android apps on the Windows 11 platform can now test.

According to the company, it is deploying a Windows subsystem for Android. This subsystem allows Windows 11 beta testers to preview and access Android apps from the Amazon Appstore.

Android apps on Windows 11

The functionality of this Android app runs on Windows 11 for testers with Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm processors.

Microsoft has worked with Amazon to create a list of 50 Android apps that users can test on Windows 11. This includes apps such as Amazon’s Kindle, Lords Mobile, June’s Journey, and Coin Master.

You can download the app from the Microsoft Store. The Microsoft Store will display a selection of available apps before instructing users to download and install them on the Amazon Appstore.

Microsoft claims that this feature will allow Android apps to co-exist with Windows apps. You can also integrate it into Alt + Tabs and Taskbar, or pin it to the Start Menu or Taskbar.

If you would like to be featured in the Entrepreneur Spotlight, click here to share your startup story.

apply

Get the latest technology news, reviews, and business-related content directly in your inbox with a deliberate focus on African stories and insightful analysis in Nigeria.

comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technext.ng/2021/10/23/global-tech-roundup-google-unveils-pixel-smartphones-powered-by-its-own-chip/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos