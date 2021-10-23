New images take a closer look at the new 14-inch MacBook Pro





Prior to its official launch later this week, a new image sent to MacRumors shows the new 14-inch MacBook Pro on display at an authorized Apple Retail provider to take a closer look at Apple’s completely revamped MacBook Pro. I can.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros were two of the most anticipated and talked-about Apple products of the year. Now that Apple has officially announced, customers want to get a new Mac computer and see even better images of the redesign of the first MacBook Pro since 2016.

We’ve already seen the MacBook Pro unpacking videos and photos earlier this week, but earlier today we saw a second video where you can find out more. However, the latter has probably been removed from YouTube at Apple’s request, as official hands-on footage and reviews of new laptops have not yet been allowed to be published.

The new images sent by reader George will probably give you the best look of the new 14-inch MacBook Pro, except for a laptop shot at an Apple event or promotional material last week. In the photo, you can see the redesigned chassis, and despite the impression Apple’s marketing material gives, the bottom foot of the MacBook Pro isn’t that high compared to some older MacBook Pro models.

One of the most notable design changes on the front is the inclusion of a notch. Apple has taken steps to limit the impact that Notch uses on a daily basis with the new MacBook Pro. As you can see in the picture below, the notch is more noticeable if the user is not using the full screen macOS app. Apple has increased the height of the macOS menu bar to accommodate the notch.

For displays, the new MacBook Pro includes mini LED technology, which is the same technology as the high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro. In addition to ProMotion support, the Liquid Retina XDR display improves the color and brightness of HDR content. Other front design changes include a black keyboard and the return of the top row function keys, officially eliminating the need for a touch bar. The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro trackpads are the same as the previous generation.

George, who sent us these images, left some notes about his first impressions of the new machine. George said the laptop is heavier than expected, “the notch doesn’t get in the way,” and, as previously reported, the notch can act as a hiding place for macOS pointers. We chose not to disclose this retail location as it may face Apple’s impact of early exhibiting new laptops.

Below are additional photos of the 14-inch MacBook Pro received by MacRumors. This includes a newly added HDMI port, SD card slot, and a fully closed MacBook image.

The MacBook Pro was available for pre-order last week and has already begun shipping to customers prior to its release on Tuesday. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch models can be configured with either the M1 Pro or ‌M1‌Max chips, both with significant performance improvements compared to the ‌M1‌Apple silicon chips.

The new MacBook Pro lineup starts at $ 1,999 with a baseline 14-inch model with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and an “M1” Pro chip. The best configuration for a 16-inch MacBook Pro with 64GB of Unified Memory, 8TB of storage, and an “M1” Max chip with a 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine is priced at $ 6,099. Find out more about both models using a dedicated summary.

(Thank you, George!)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/10/23/14-inch-macbook-pro-hands-on-images/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos