



Hello fellow earthlings. Thank you for adjusting. Another issue is unthinkable where former President Obama, Pope Francis and BLACKPINK will come together. More evidence that climate change is the biggest challenge we face and will affect us all in a deep and personal way.

As you know, there was a shortage of water when I was growing up and droughts happened frequently. Over time, the water table became really low and many homes lost access to fresh water. You have to wait for the water to be delivered to the truck and then wait in long lines to bring the water home.

There were times when the truck didn’t come at all, and it was all just a part of normal life.

Fast-forwarding in 2015, I woke up to the news that I saw a picture of the entire city submerged in a 100-year flood in Chennai. More than 2 million people have been evacuated. How climate change can affect communities, especially those already facing challenges, in a personal way, has really come home to me.

A few years later, I woke up to the orange sky and smoked from a wildfire near California. It reminded me of how climate change is affecting much of our community.

Despite these challenges, Im is still optimistic about our future.

That’s because I believe in people. Throughout history, people have made the impossible possible. We have developed a life-saving vaccine, expanded our opportunities through the internet, and landed on the moon.

Resolving climate change is the next big moonshot for humankind.

However, unlike the moon landing, there is a clear deadline for action, and failure can have serious consequences.

But there is also good news. More and more people are focusing more on solving climate change than ever before. From governments and academic researchers to companies like us, people like you.

And your generation naturally demands solutions and asks us for clarification.

Another bright point is technology. Many things can change in 10 years. Ten years ago, most of Google’s energy consumption came from traditional energy sources. Today, we match 100% of our energy with renewable energy sources.

This shows what is possible in 10 years. And now I’ve focused on the next decade.

Instead of saying what you were doing, let me show you. This is what it looks like in one of Google’s data centers.

The data center runs the Internet. They run the games you stream and the YouTube videos you watch. And since they run on about 1% of the world’s electricity, changing the way that electricity is generated can have a significant impact on the other 99%.

Therefore, we would like to operate the data center with carbon-free energy 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. So, in the future, every YouTube video you search for, watch, and send Gmail will use clean energy sources such as wind, solar, and geothermal. And our goal is to do all this by 2030.

Im is currently standing in a state-of-the-art building at the California headquarters. As you can see, it’s still under construction. It takes workspace design and sustainability to a new level. All timber is procured responsibly. And when it rains, we collect and dispose of water and store it in tanks for future use.

Maybe my favorite in this building is the roof. The outside is covered with solar panels reminiscent of dragon scales. It also produces about 40% of the energy used by the building.

Sustainable operation and design can make a big difference. People can do that too.

Our goal is to find new ways in which our products can help billion people make more sustainable choices in their daily lives. Choose the most eco-friendly route. Or find the closest bike share.

These small changes can have a huge impact, and our planet and your future are worth more.

There are moments when you feel that progress is not fast enough. Or, the action isn’t bold enough. So please hurry. That is what drives progress. That’s the only thing I’ve ever done.

If you do so, together we can make sure that the best days of our planet are still ahead.

