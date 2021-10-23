Responsible Fashion Future Demands Collaboration According to Curator of Innovation and Technology Showcase in Great Britain





The future of textiles is part of a series of talks, exhibitions, interactive digital displays, workshops, performances and experiences that will take place in the British Pavilion from October 22nd to 27th.

With less than 1% of all recycled garments, collaboration between multiple skill sets is the key to a bright future for responsible and sustainable fashion, focusing on ongoing innovations at the British Pavilion. Fashion showcase curators say.

Hundreds of different nationalities are coming [Expo 2020]Dr Claire Lerpiniere, Senior Lecturer of Textile Design at De Montfort University (DMU) in the United Kingdom, is at an incredible material and technology exhibition developed by DMU to solve some of the biggest challenges in the textile industry. I was asked about the benefits of exhibiting the Future of Textiles. It will be held at the Dubai Expo from October 22nd to 23rd.

What’s really exciting is the transition to responsible and sustainable fashion and the various collaborations that designers, activists, craftsmen, engineers and businesses need when thinking about the work being done everywhere. Activity is amplified People, accountants, AI and data-driven design, accounting, [and] Blockchain.

All these people have a role to play, and the more we can work together, the greater the impact our work will have on collective rather than individually, Lerpiniere said, and now all garments Less than 1% is recycled. Most are landfills.

In the exciting developments on display, visitors will see holographic fibers and 3D printing, as well as other mysterious materials created using space-era technology, as well as ancient materials in unexpected new ways. You can see.

A DMU research team led by Dr. Lerpiniere and a professor of fiber chemistry and biotechnology, Jinsong Shen, is studying more sustainable methods of dyeing clothing containing biodegradable enzymes of natural fungi, and traditional synthesis with harmful effects. Avoiding the use of dyes and adding colors to the environment and humans.

Other methods on display by the team include laser-assisted processes for coloring and patterning textile surfaces, enzyme biotechnology for machine washable wool, electroforming for metallized decoration of textiles, and sustainable. Includes the use of bast fibers (flax, hemp, Iraqi fibers).

