Hut 8 Mining Announces Third Site Status Update





Toronto, October 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8 or” the Company “), North America’s largest innovation-focused digital asset mining One of our pioneers is working with Validus Power Corp. (“Validus”) to announce that a third mining site is under development.

Located in North Bay, Ontario, the site will start with a capacity of 35 MW and will be online by the end of 2021. At North Bay Site, Hat 8 is a secondary geothermal system that connects by-products steam, hydrogen, and natural gas to data center facilities.

Hamereverton, CEO of Hat 8, said: We will continue to expand our business and strive to be an industry-leading Bitcoin miner. “

Earlier this year, the company reported that it would develop a third site in Alberta, Canada. Supply chain constraints and COVID disruptions in Alberta have made development timelines difficult, resulting in a strategic decision to accelerate the development of a third site in a Validus-owned location in North Bay, Ontario. it was done.

Todd Shortt, President and CEO of Validus Power, said: “This is a unique combination of electricity and data center operations. We are excited to launch this site in northern Ontario.”

About Hut 8:

Hut 8 is one of North America’s largest innovation-focused digital asset miners, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018. Located in the energy-rich Alberta, Canada, Hut 8 is one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mining Bitcoin than any crypto miner or listed company in the world. .. Hat 8 is committed to Bitcoin mining and holding, and has a variety of business and earnings strategies to grow and protect shareholder value, regardless of the direction of the Bitcoin market. .. The company’s multi-faceted business strategy includes profitable digital asset mining, white-label high-performance computing hosting, and Bitcoin-powered yield and revenue programs held in reserve. Demonstrating rapid growth and a good balance sheet, Hut8 was the first TSX listed miner and the first Canadian miner to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Hut 8’s team of business build engineers is a devotee of distributed systems, a steward of powerful industry-leading solutions, and a driving force for innovation in digital asset mining and high performance computing with a focus on ESG alignment. is. Through innovation, imagination and passion, Hut 8 helps define the digital asset revolution, bringing value and positive impact to shareholders and the next generation.

