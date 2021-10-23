Russian hackers use YouTube channel to broadcast cryptocurrency scams: Google Report





Google’s Threat Analysis Group has revealed that cybercriminals have been targeting YouTube content creators in phishing campaigns for the past two years. Malicious people often hijack channels to sell them back at higher prices or hire them to broadcast digital asset scams.

YouTuber, stay vigilant

In the report, Google’s team explained that some hackers hired in Russian-speaking forums attacked many YouTubers with “highly customized” phishing email and cookie-stealing malware. Commodity malware used includes RedLine, Predator The Thief, Vidar, Azorult, Raccoon, and Grand Stealer.

Malicious people seduce victims through social media pages and online games. Their main target is the channels of high-ranking YouTube content creators, who can later sell for high prices or broadcast cryptocurrency scams.

The Google team argued that it wasn’t the only one working on the alert. Cooperated with the terms YouTube, Trust & Safety, Gmail, CyberCrime Investigation Group, SafeBrowsing.

Through mutual efforts, the group has reduced the number of related phishing emails on Gmail by 99.6% from May 2021. In addition, it blocked 1.6 million messages to victims, displayed warnings on nearly 62,000 safe browsing pages, restored about 4,000 accounts, and blocked 2,400 files. ..

“As detection efforts increased, we observed attackers migrating from Gmail to other email providers (mainly email.cz, post.cz, aol.com), and to protect users. We referred the following activities to the FBI for further investigation, “concluded the Google Threat Analysis Group.

How to protect yourself?

In that report, Google advised YouTuber to protect itself from such phishing attacks.

First, users should take safe browsing warnings seriously and perform virus scans before running unknown software.

Another useful tool is to enable “Extended Safe Browsing Protection” mode in your Chrome browser. This is a feature that warns you about suspicious web pages and files.

YouTube verification is also required to provide an additional layer of security to your account in case your password is stolen.

Attack on Steve Wozniak and the founders of Cardano

Last year, one of Apple’s founders, Steve Wozniak, filed a proceeding against YouTube for failing to take the necessary steps to prevent fake Bitcoin giveaways due to his involvement.

At its core, such scams usually impersonate a well-known individual (this time Steve Wozniak) to launch a live stream on YouTube, doubling all BTC funding that victims send to specific addresses. I suggest that you do. Needless to say, all those who fall into such suspicious activity will never receive the promised funds.

Almost a year later, the court reasoned that he lost the proceedings because his allegations were not strong enough.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson also threatened YouTube in a class action in a class action because the platform failed to protect users from fake cryptocurrency giveaways. He also accused Twitter of such negligence and that two megacorporations were benefiting from ongoing fraud. Therefore, he vowed to investigate the matter thoroughly.

