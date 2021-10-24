Android 12 causes touch response and some Google Pixel Phone users have app crash issues





Android 12 seems to be causing app crashes and touch response issues for some Google Pixel smartphone users. The Android update released earlier this week by Google aimed to improve the user experience with Google’s new Material You design language and some fundamental improvements. However, some users have reported online that shortly after updating their Pixel smartphone to Android 12, they began to face lag and other annoying issues, such as unresponsive touch screens. The issue isn’t limited to a particular model, but it affects most modern Pixel smartphones.

Some of the affected users have reported issues on the Google Support Forums. Many users say they started to notice that touches stopped responding on Pixel smartphones after installing Android 12. Some people complain about the app crashing after migrating to the latest Android version. Also, after the Android 12 update, some users have begun to experience battery drain issues along with other issues on their Pixel models.

In addition to user complaints on the Google Support Forum, some users visit Twitter to discuss the issues they are facing after updating their Pixel smartphone to Android 12.

Are there any other pixels that have been having problems since Android 12 was released?There are many in my 4a5G

Ric Young Jr. (@ RichardYoungJr7) October 21, 2021

Android 12 is destroying Pixel 4a. All touches are unstable and the animation is slow to run. It’s also strange that you can no longer touch the date to open the calendar. I’m curious if others have these problems.

Donny Turnbaugh (@DonnyOutWest) October 21, 2021

My pixel 4a is struggling with Android 12, I’m having a weird animation glitch in the widgets and notification bar, and I have to say that my battery is draining faster Helping the response Please give me

yadhu S (@yasaleo) October 22, 2021

The issue doesn’t seem to be limited to a particular Pixel model, but most of the complaints available on the web are with recent Pixel smartphones such as the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5. It suggests that.

Google is not yet aware of the Android 12 issue. However, product experts on the Google Support Forum recommend that some affected users switch to safe mode to determine if the issue is due to a third-party app. It doesn’t seem to help the user much.

Gadgets 360 has contacted Google for comments on this issue and will update this space when the company responds.

Android 12 was released earlier this week with the launch of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro after months of beta testing. The new operating system brings interface-level changes through the MaterialYou design language. There are also new privacy-focused changes, such as the ability to share approximate locations and a new privacy dashboard that details app permission settings.

The Android 12 update is available on all Pixel 3 and later Google Pixel smartphones. It is also preloaded on the Pixel 6 series.

This week is Google I / O time on the Orbital, Gadgets 360 podcast, discussing Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Then (from 27:29) jump to Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie robbery movie Army of the Dead. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and podcasts are available.

