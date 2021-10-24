iPod 20 Years: How to Shuffle Music and Technology in a New Era | Music





In 2001, the record business fell free in fall due to digital piracy. The best way to get out of this accelerating crisis was in the form of a white device the size of a playing card deck. Launched 20 years ago this week, the iPod was launched by Apple Steve Jobs to avenge his own past mistakes banished from the company that turned Apple into the most people and co-founded between 1985 and 1997. A profitable company in history that was also the way it was able to prey on failed businesses.

Before the arrival of the iPod Lifeline in October 2001, the record label was in full panic mode. In its 2001 annual report, record company industry group IFPI calls it a turbulent year, with file sharing and CD writing blaming sluggish earnings. Jay Berman was IFPI’s chief executive at the time, calling the scale of file sharing a critical proportion crisis for record labels. He says it was really a foreign aggression.

The industry responded by filing a lawsuit rather than innovation, the file-sharing service Napster and the resulting imitation service.

[Litigation] Jim Griffin, an industry consultant who cut his digital teeth at Geffen in the 1990s and legally published his first full-length song online in June 1994, was a ridiculous bell (Head First by Aerosmith). .. No matter what the music industry thinks, it’s something you shouldn’t do. As a result, the iPod benefited not only from the design flaws of earlier MP3 players, but also from the early moves that robbed the record business of entering fight mode of all legal heat.

The first digital music players appeared in late 1998-early 1999. In particular, Personal Jukebox (developed by Compaq Research) held CD-equivalent music and tended to skip when bumped. Diamond Multimedia and its Rio series MP3 players were the first to capture people’s imagination and the wrath of the music business. The record label felt that it was subject to a blank media levy and should pay royalties to the copyright owners of all the devices sold.

Impeccable Timing … Steve Jobs on the iPod on October 23, 2001.Photo: Reuters / Alamy

Hilary Rosen, CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), an industry group from 1998 to 2003, said record labels wanted to remove players from the market. An injunction against Rio and more than 200,000 players were immediately sold. Jobs saw this as a must-see opportunity and saw Rio and its competitors as brain-dead due to clunky software and design. He was convinced that only Apple could streamline digital music well.

Launched in January 2001, iTunes allows users to rip and manage CDs on their computers. The next step was to develop a music player that would push rivals into the ditch. From there, I moved to a music retail store on the iTunes Store.

It was a huge bet, but Jobs’ timing was perfect, first and last. After the Rio proceedings failed, I slowly accepted that there was a temperature change between the labels and it was better to work with them rather than against such a device. With the introduction of the iPod, Rosen said he was in a neutral position. She added that the record label saw it as one to sue the little company Diamond, but as something else to undertake a giant like Apple.

The design and features of the iPod was what Jobs was crazy about during her pregnancy. The limited storage problem was solved by Toshiba developing an inexpensive 5GB disk drive that could hold about 1,000 songs. Apple raided, signed as an exclusive maker, and closed the door to Creative Labs, which was working simultaneously on the Zen MP3 player.

I asked Apple to talk about the iPod heritage. The company usually hesitated to speak in fragments with non-Apple voices, but said it could initially oversee the creation of iTunes and now offer Eddy Cue, who leads everything from Apple Music to the Apple TV +. However, the company soon resigned and said it wouldn’t ask company executives to talk about the iPod.

This secret defined the initial development of the device, and only a few Apple executives could see the iPod codenamed P-68 (and colloquially Dulcimer). The Eureka Moment is a click wheel devised by Apple’s marketing chief Phil Schiller, enabling nimble search and control without a keyboard. Jobs wanted to make it as small as possible, so the story of the source spread, throwing one prototype into the aquarium, pointing out that bubbles were coming out, and stating that it showed dead space that needed to be removed.

It was unveiled at an Apple event on October 23, 2001, and Jobs talked about device specs and pulled them out of their pockets like a digital condenser. There, he said he would lift it as the room erupted with applause.

Record labels initially claimed it was a Mac-only device, after which Apple accounted for only 5% of global computer sales. It was considered a small and safe test site. Its success eventually strengthened Apple’s hands, persuaded the label to enable compatibility with Windows, and gave the company a huge target market.

Apple has strengthened this with marketing and advertising spending. In particular, with powerful silhouette ads for tens of millions of dollars, the label goes far beyond what it has ever tried. That was an unprecedented amount of advertising budget at the time, Rosen said.

Marketing power … iPod advertising in October 2003. Photo: Sipa US / Alamy

The launch of the iTunes Store (2003 in the US and 2004 in Europe) was the next important step for Apple to dominate digital music. The record label tried to launch its own legitimate download service, but Pressplay and MusicNet were partially hampered by an incomplete catalog (the label initially banned cross-licensing of music for exclusive reasons). (Because it was done), but mainly because it is clunky and costly. According to Rosen, an outside player had to come in and go from copyright owner to copyright owner to sign the deal.

Jac Holzman, founder of Elektra Records, had a roving brief as Chief Technology Officer of Warner Musics at the time, admitting that creating great music services was beyond the boundaries of record labels. He said he should have come from the outside. Because outside and Apple especially build it better.We knew [Apples] The history was great. So why not give it a try?

But record companies didn’t want to raid the lucrative CD business just because digital came out. According to IFPI’s Berman, these are people who have been in the industry for a long time and may not have been computer savvy. Perhaps so many of them had personal contracts that led to the sale of CDs. The first reaction was very high: protect what we have.

Rosen agreed and said the label considered migrating to something completely different from how they worked as Anathema. Like Butch Cassidy and Sundance Kid, you need to dive into the river below, as they come in for you and pray for you to live, she says. They resisted doing it.

Holtzmann says it even more frankly. Record executives at the time weren’t used to change, he says.

Jobs’ definition and controversial ideas must have clashed violently against such established protection trade principles. He wanted to charge a flat $ 0.99 for old and new tracks in the iTunes Store, and importantly, allow consumers to buy individual tracks without having to buy a full album. iTunes dominated more than 70% of the legitimate download market at its peak around 2007, but despite reported 30% reductions in all sales, downloads are negligible for Apple. It was a good margin business. It was there as an iPod driver that had real money.

At the time, the teeth were bitten, but the label had to admit that Apple had led them into a future that they couldn’t reach on their own. in fact, [Apples dominance of legal downloads] Shrug Berman, it was the price you paid to enter the creation of a legitimate market. iTunes creation was the top whipped cream. When things got off to a good start, it really gave me the feeling that this saved the recording industry.

Rosen said he was on the iTunes Store early on and took part in Jobs at a road show over labels and management companies to help them. According to her, Apple was an outlier in Silicon Valley as a company that believed it should pay for all content, especially music.

Not only did he become a supporter of the music industry where we weren’t there, she says, the music industry was really ridiculed by the tech industry. They didn’t think what we created was worth it. Jobs rushed her iPod to her on the release date.He drew a big circle around and sent it to me without stealing music [warning on the box].. These three words were a comfortable side to the industry before the iTunes Store was launched.

Apple has blossomed as other tech companies have failed to develop a compelling iPod Challenger. Microsoft tried to get in there and had some devices, but they didn’t click because they were more annoying, Rosen says. Apple has had their own field for a long time.

She is more tolerant of Jobs’ flaws in rival devices than ever before. CNBC reporter Jim Goldman interviewed Jobs in January 2008 about how Zune director Robbie Bach told him that Microsoft players are a valuable alternative to the Apples iPod. Jobs did not miss the opportunity to kick a strong rival. Was he intoxicated? He asked. Do you know who owns a Zune?

Celebrity support … Steve Jobs and U2. Photo: ZUMA Press, Inc / Alamy

Apple also had the magnetic force to bring celebrity support. Jobs and Apples lead designer Jony Ive, engaged in shuttle diplomacy between California and Dublin, advertised on one of his label’s marquee acts with the help of Interscope Records Jimmy Iovine. I persuaded him to break the total ban. The black and red iPods were created for U2 with the release of the Atomic Bomb Dismantling Album released in November 2004. The band paid for each device sold, but also agreed to appear in a commercial for the device in exchange for Apple’s incredible level of marketing spending.

Also launched in 2004, the iPod Mini truly launched the iPod into a market advantage by eliminating competition with smaller flash drive players, according to the 2011 Jobs biography Walter Isaacson. It was a turning point device. Before the launch of the Mini, Apple dominated 31% of the portable player market. Within 18 months, Apple owned 74%. In early 2007, the iPod alone accounted for half of Apple’s business.

iPod sales exceeded 100 million in April 2007, and the peak individual year was 2008, when we saw sales of 54.8 million. However, Apple has already planned a successor, launching the iPhone in 2007, gradually abolishing the iPod line, and today only the iPod Touch survives. The iPhone is now Apple’s new center of gravity, along with MacBooks, AirPods, iPads, and watches.

Looking back at the impact of the iPod, Mr. Berman doesn’t know how you describe something as a perfect product, but at the time it almost met.

He also showed how digital technology, which was considered an enemy of the record business in 2001, can actually save it. However, the bailout plan was tough and brought Apple a lot more profit than record labels. On the first day of trading on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange on September 21, 2021, Universal Music Group, the world’s largest label and publisher, reached a peak valuation of $ 54.3 billion. In March 2021, Apple reported a market capitalization of $ 2 trillion.

