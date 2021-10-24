Google has priced the Pixel correctly, but marketing is a hassle





According to industry analysts, Google has set a pricing strategy with its latest flagship mobile phones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. They add that while tech giants have a unique opportunity to truncate some of the best Android smartphones on the market, there are still ways to “improve delivery compared to past pixels.”

The tech giant announced on October 19 that the new phone will feature Google Tensor, the first in-house system-on-chip. The Pixel 6 starts at $ 599 and the 6 Pro starts at $ 899. Both phones can be unlocked and purchased at physical or online Google stores and major retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon. Both phones are available to all mobile operators in the United States where prices may vary.

By comparison, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3 start at $ 1,799 and $ 999, respectively, and the Galaxy S21 starts at $ 799. Meanwhile, Apple’s iPhone 13 starts at $ 799 and the 13 Pro starts at $ 999.

Nick Sutrich and Ara Wagoner of Android Central agree that the simple hands-on of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro just before launch saw significant improvements over the previous three generations of Pixel, and wrote about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6. Pro could be the best Android phone. Reviews of both phones are coming to AC soon.

Experts are confident that Google is doing its best to hit the mainstream. With its low price and eye-catching design, the new Pixel aims to challenge Apple and Samsung head-on.

It’s strategic: Google targets Apple and Samsung

Source: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s worldwide device tracker, told Android Central that Google was vulnerable in the smartphone market compared to big names like Samsung and Apple. As a result, he says Google must be competitive in pricing, and that’s exactly what it does.

“In a market where the $ 1,000 flagship is standard, Google offers great value in the hope of keeping customers away from existing businesses,” says Ubrani.

Ubrani explains that part of the reason Google is doing this is because it “doesn’t have the same pulls as Apple and Samsung when it comes to smartphones.”

In the future, the smartphone market is expected to grow from the mid to premium segment ($ 400 to $ 1,000). However, Ubrani adds that this growth is not driven by Google’s Pixel, but by Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi, and other competitors.

“In a market where the $ 1,000 flagship is standard, Google offers great value in the hope of keeping customers away from existing businesses,” says Jitesh Ubrani.

Mishaal Rahman, senior technical editor at Esper and former editor-in-chief of XDA Developers, agreed and added that he was surprised to see how low and aggressive Google was at the price of the new phone series.

“Similarly, the Pixel 6 Pro is $ 100 less than the Galaxy S21 + and iPhone 13 Pro,” says Rahman. “These prices certainly make informed customers think before buying the latest Samsung or Apple devices.”

He states that Google is very strategic in pricing and has been able to identify areas and components that can be scaled back to layer new product lines.

“The Pixel 6’s $ 599 base price can be a very important number to hit, and I’m sure Google has extensively considered how to reach that number,” Rahman said. say. “Using rigid and flexible OLED panels, omitting UWB radios, choosing standard LTP SFHD + 90Hz OLED panels instead of Pro’s more premium LTPO QHD + 120Hz OLED panels, millimeter wave antennas etc. were all wise Compromise to lower the price of the base model. “

Is Google Pixel 6 the new OnePlus?

Source: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

For some time, many in the smartphone community have begun to wonder if Google will be the next one plus. There, Google will be the flagship killer.

OnePlus was touted as an enthusiastic phone because of its software experience, writes AC Andrew Myrick. He says the company adhered to its Monica “Never Settle” with the release of the OnePlus One, OnePlus 2, and OnePlus 3T, but over the years, OnePlus was trying to chase the bigger fish. Was clear. This was very obvious in recent releases.

According to Myrick’s article, Google has taken a different approach to the Pixel 6 lineup, so it may be possible to combine Android 12 with its own chip designed by OnePlus to fill in the blanks left by OnePlus. .. IDC’s Ubrani agrees.

“Google is in a very good position to resume where OnePlus was interrupted. Not only do they have competitive pricing, but they also have a strong and loud community,” he says. increase. “But Google is doing more for them because OnePlus has an entire ecosystem that includes multiple products and services that were missing at the time. Google has also added security to Pixel and Android. I’m trying to appeal to the corporate audience with features. 12. “

Pixel 6 pricing is what the OnePlus 9 pricing should have been # Pixel6Launch

Jitesh Ubrani (itJiteshUbrani) October 19, 2021

But Rahman doesn’t think so. From the beginning, he states that Google’s phone has never actually been priced as a “flagship killer,” as OnePlus did on that phone.

“Google’s Pixel smartphones have never been as priced as a’flagship killer’or an affordable flagship,” says Mishaal Rahman.

“Google’s Pixel smartphones have never been as priced as a’flagship killer’or an affordable flagship,” says Rahman. “We haven’t broken the $ 1,000 barrier to this year’s 512GB Pixel 6 Pro, but it’s a lot more expensive than affordable flagships like the Xiaomi and Realme.”

But in the United States, where Samsung dominates and OnePlus is becoming more prevalent, Google is in a unique position, below some of the best handsets it offers. For example, the OnePlus 9 went on sale for $ 729, while the Pixel 6 went on sale for $ 599. Originally launched for $ 1,069, the OnePlus 9 Pro now sells for $ 9,69 on the OnePlus website, which is more expensive than the Pixel 6 Pro.

However, it’s very similar to OnePlus and its “Never Settle” cult follow, and Google is taking advantage of that moment to have more connections with the “Pixel Superfans” community that has been around since late 2019. Is not surprising. Sag, Senior Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy.

“Google has been working with this community for some time, but it seems that the company is stepping up its efforts to build a larger and stronger community,” he says. OnePlus.

Sag also says Google wants to differentiate Pixels from other Android phones.

“I think the only similarity between Google and OnePlus is that they were initially considered relative vulnerable in the smartphone market,” he says.

Google is limiting the focus of its market, and that’s a bad thing

Source: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

In a recent article from AC Harish Jonnalagadda, “If Google took the hardware seriously, this would be a global impetus and an ideal time to launch the Pixel 6 series in most international markets. Let’s do it. ” Google has also confirmed that the latest Pixel smartphones are not available in India “due to a variety of factors, including global supply and demand issues.”

Jonnalagadda states that part of the reason Google is limiting where it can expand its sales of the new Pixel lineup is that it wants to focus more on countries with carrier channels. Rahman added that this is where Google needs to work hard to see success.

“In the United States, retail and career partnerships remain the key to success, and the way brands like OnePlus have gained a foothold in the country,” says Rahman.

For example, OnePlus has benefited from a recent career partnership with T-Mobile and the introduction of the budget-focused Nord N10, N100, and N2005G. “Motorola and OnePlus made significant profits in the second quarter, especially taking advantage of LG’s weaknesses in prepaid channels,” said Counterpoint Research.

So it’s probably essential that Google not only focus on career channels, but also strengthen its marketing focus, Ubrani adds.

“If Google really wants to seduce customers, they’ll have to significantly enhance their marketing efforts and improve distribution compared to past pixels,” he says.

Technology analyst Carmi Levy says the Pixel is sold in a relatively small number of markets around the world, making it difficult to directly compare Google’s market outlook with global competitors such as Apple and Samsung. ..

“In its first deployment, which includes only nine countries, Google isn’t going to immediately challenge Apple and Samsung exactly for global domination,” he says. “Google’s tendency to thin out marketing activities later in the device lifecycle doesn’t benefit the Pixel 6 unit either.”

Google pricing isn’t going to set the standard for the future yet

Source: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

Levy further states in Pixel 6 that Google is once again serious about gaining excellence and momentum in securing its position in the mainstream market.

“But if Google wants to realistically break the duopoly of Apple and Samsung, it will have to build on this foundation for pixels 7, 8, and beyond,” he says.

Sag says it’s a bit premature to say whether Google pricing sets the standard and tone for the smartphone market. That’s possible, he says, but only if Pixel 6 is “considered successful from both a performance and sales perspective.”

However, it is worth mentioning that Samsung has gradually lowered its flagship price in recent years. The Galaxy S21 is more expensive than the Pixel 6, but it’s $ 200 cheaper than the Galaxy S20’s $ 799.

When it comes to software, Google has become a trendsetter, Rahman said, but he’s still not the market leader in telemarketing.

“Therefore, I’m sure all phone makers are on the lookout for this generation of sales, but I think it’s too early to say whether Google will move the market in any meaningful way.” Says Rahman.

