Low-code and no-code software redefines the work of developers





Lowcode and nocode have something for everyone, both non-technical users and experienced developers. However, the move to low code can be slower than initially expected. Gabriel Simonet, Chief Marketing Officer of GeneXus, said: “But if the problem isn’t fully resolved or modeled, you need an IT professional.”

Photo: Joe McKendrick

It’s not that low-code / no-code is enthusiastically unacceptable-it’s actually booming. In a recent Tech Republic survey, nearly half (47%) of companies use low-code / no-code in their organizations. Of the 35% who are not currently using LCNC, one in five (20%) said they plan to adopt this technology by the end of next year.

Today’s business users can “combine a richer set of UI frameworks, libraries, and different APIs offered as services to build a more diverse suite of applications,” said SAS APIs and Developer Experience Product Manager. One Snigdha Kotta said. “These resources are still disjointed and complex, so at least you may need some modest IT support, but things are changing rapidly.”

One thing is certain: the entire enterprise will have more developers of different abilities. “The low-code and no-code approach provides citizen app developers with analytical and definitive app development,” says Cotta. “Previously there were 4-5 app developers, but now it can be 40-50. These approaches also accelerate development and iteration.”

As a result, it’s time to challenge the “traditional way of thinking about IT,” said Chris Stephens, vice president of enterprise data and analytics at Zendesk. “The role that engineers play in creating business value is very different from what it was ten years ago. This role is re-introduced by the cloud, data, and application platforms abstracting what many people think of as technology. Defined. A good tech leader is worth today, not because it keeps your computer running, but because it helps business leaders see end-to-end complexity, recognize dependencies, and drive best practices. there is.”

With the advent of cloud, SaaS, and other platform-driven approaches, “IT has been able to abstract the details of the technology stack and enhance the role of the technology team,” said Stephens. “The low-code / no-code approach is, in many ways, the next step in its abstraction journey. IT organizations have new freedoms to drive innovation.”

This freedom may include rethinking the role of the IT department. “Don’t think of IT as IT!” Stevens urges. “As we abstracted the complexity of the technology stack, technology leaders began to focus on value creation, which means using SaaS applications for those that don’t create a differentiated experience for their customers. All of these applications are built by their nature. Outside of IT. For the experience of providing something unique to the customer, understand where the customer is experiencing friction and make it Learn how to build an experience to get rid of, in which a good tech team always has a role to play. “

At the same time, there are questions that companies need to ask when launching low-code / no-code options. To get started, ask, “What is the business model of the platform that is being evaluated? Will you provide the tools to developers for free or will you charge for each end user of the generated application?” Is important. Simonette is involved. “If you have a large number of end users, the cost of the platform can be very annoying at the end of the day. Would you like to charge per developer and allow you to choose where to publish? If so, the tools will be lower, but your enterprise may also need a system administrator to be able to move your project to production. ”

One of the big challenges of low-code tools is the same as a professional developer. It is to evolve. Point out what happens to each platform as technology evolves, new programming languages ​​emerge, or new platforms emerge. Will it be clear which software to create? Is low code designed to evolve easily? “

Ultimately, there’s nothing new about low-code / no-code solutions, he adds. “Remember that there were RAD (Rapid Application Development) waves and CASE (Computer Aided Software Engineering) waves before low-code waves. The problems they tried to solve were basically the same as low-code tools. They disappeared. Why? Because they couldn’t evolve and weren’t designed to evolve over time as technology changed. ” It’s the ultimate test for the code / no code community.

