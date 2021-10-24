Digital ID technology is advancing rapidly. #GoodID ensures that things don’t break – TechCrunch





Robert Karanja is Director of Responsible Technology and Africa Lead for Omidyar Network and is based in Nairobi, Kenya.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated many technological changes. How many people knew what Zoom was by last spring? The rapidly developed mRNA COVID vaccine is itself a case study of advances in science and technology. Currently, efforts to demand proof of vaccination for many activities in the United States and Europe provide a preview of possible immeasurable opportunities as identification evolves and warning of potential pitfalls if not done correctly. Offers.

In the United States, for now, proof is achieved on small black-and-white papers, or even photographs with details of often handwritten vaccination records. It feels like an artifact from another era. Compare this with the European Union Digital COVID Certificate. Its scannable QR code provides instant access to data from the government’s medical system to reveal immunization status, COVID-19 test results, and even acquired immunity from infection.

A digital COVID certificate is an example of a digital ID. Governments are increasingly adopting these technologies to solve global problems, the lack of official IDs for one billion people around the world. This is a major barrier to participation in modern society, which limits access to work and school and engages in even the basic activities of daily life. Digital IDs make it easy and secure for individuals to get banking, voting, travel, and government services, and protect their social media profiles and interactions.

But there is a problem here. Using digital IDs can limit your freedom, increase surveillance, and in fact make it difficult to do many things that digital IDs should facilitate. For example, over the past two years, concerns about privacy protection in India and concerns about document requirements that exclude communities that have already reached their limits in Kenya have made domestic digital identity programs controversial (in fact, Kenya’s Higher). After the court ruled that the ID was invalid, the government was unable to adequately protect the privacy of its citizens during deployment). Even in Europe, critics are concerned that EU COVID certificates could limit the movement of people in low-income countries who cannot follow the strict chains of trust that often accompany the establishment of digital IDs. I am.

This is part of a larger trend over the last decade, where individuals at all levels of society are becoming increasingly dependent and, to some extent, trapped in digital tools and platforms beyond their control. This digital transformation was even more urgent during the COVID-19 pandemic and transition to virtual interactions. To fulfill the promises of digital identity systems, you need to combine robust policies and technology architectures to ensure expansion, rather than contracting individual rights and freedoms.

More people need voice to expand rather than erode freedom and opportunity, but in the development of digital identity technology and policies, the needs, experiences and rights of citizens, residents and consumers Is often not taken into account. Missing these opportunities can have serious consequences. Digital identity programs endanger privacy, pose security risks, eliminate users, marginalize, and even endanger them. Governments and businesses that rely on these flawed programs are at risk of data breaches, cyberattacks, financial implications, and loss of public trust.

Over the past few years, a coalition of privacy and security advocates has worked with businesses, governments, and civil society organizations to advance common beliefs about the many benefits of digital IDs and raise equally strong concerns about many risks. I started to deal with it. They have developed a path for developing digital IDs to comply with a standard called Good IDs.

The Good ID approach involves designing identity programs and policies that enable people to engage in the digital world freely and securely, following a framework of practice. Digital identities should be treated as protected assets that are personally managed and protected by law, with privacy and security priorities. A good ID also increases the importance of inclusion, transparency, and accountability. This facilitates how individuals play a major role in managing their identities. For example, Canadian companies are working with Canadian indigenous communities to develop secure digital identities that facilitate the protection of rights guaranteed by the federal government.

Good ID promotion includes grassroots organizations such as Namati and Paradigm Initiatives, researchers such as ITS Rio and Oxford University, initiatives such as MOSIP, Smart Africa and Women of Identity, institutions such as the World Bank and the World Economic Forum, and philanthropic activities. It has influenced the global movement, including. Leaders such as the Mozilla Foundation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and my own organization, the Omidyar Network. The #GoodID movement has created dialogue while pursuing research and advocacy involving residents, governments, engineers and businesses.

Already, this global advocacy activity has influenced national debate in nearly 40 countries. At least 25 countries have adopted the GoodID element. Most importantly, it now has access to better identity systems that enable about 1.2 billion people around the world to engage in social, economic and electoral processes more completely and securely. Still, the work of this community continues until digital identities everywhere are worthy of the public’s trust.

Over the last five years, digital ID has evolved from innovative innovation to increasingly popular technology. Its impact is widespread and has attracted the attention of a wide range of stakeholders. Despite the paper vaccination card, it never returns. However, digital identity systems are being implemented so rapidly that the danger of making a mistake and doing harm is clear.

As such, the global push to create digital identity systems using sophisticated, state-of-the-art technology can benefit from a focus on good policies, transparent processes, and accountability. increase. The spirit of the tech community is famous for moving fast and breaking things. The #GoodID movement allows us to align our impulses with the needs, experiences and rights of our citizens in their daily lives when it comes to digitizing society.

