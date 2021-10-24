[TechSparks 2021] India’s D2C sector is preparing new era solutions with new era customers





YourStory is back at TechSparks 2021, the flagship startup technology and leadership conference from October 25th to 30th, 2021. As in the last 12 years, our mission this year is to have a meaningful impact on 1.3 billion Indians. Empower important content, conversations, connections, and the next generation of entrepreneurs and transformants in India.

Under the theme of Whats next-rethinking the future, TechSparks 2021 provides the foundation for the most groundbreaking innovations, how technology can shape our lives after a pandemic, and how. Dedicated to defining a conversation about what to shape. To this end, TechSparks 2021 brings together a group of global leaders, technology startups, large corporations, and thought leaders in the global innovation ecosystem.

Experts dig deeper into the next steps in India’s business-to-consumer (D2C) sector, in line with this year’s theme: “Achieving Success: How Brands Leverage SAP to Ensure a Seamless Customer Experience.” Discuss the topic. It is no exaggeration to say that the past few years have been really good for Indian consumer brands. The sector thrived, supported by deeper internet adoption, better logistical support, and an increase in customer numbers during the pandemic. More than 800 new era brands have recently bid on brokers and adopted the D2C route to reach consumers faster and provide a seamless customer experience (CX). The pandemic has also accelerated the need for a more digital sector, with brands with an online presence such as websites recording an 88% increase in customer demand in 2020 compared to the previous year.

This growth is unlikely to stop soon. India’s D2C sector could reach US $ 100 billion by 2025, according to a recent report by financial services firm Avendus Capital. Backed by VC and a new era of technology, many D2C brands are making breakthroughs. Brands use technologies such as cloud-based inventory management solutions to manage inventory from a single location across different channels. AI is also being used to gain data-driven insights from customers, sales, markets to cart abandonment analytics. Big data helps brands investigate complex parameters such as customer demographics, purchase patterns, and transactions. Various new era brands are using it for an efficient supply chain and smooth CX.

What to expect

The guest panel delves into the importance of managing today’s customer experience and the role of technology in improving CX. For new era customers, brands need to reinvent their services by integrating new era technologies such as IoT, AI / ML, and research-backed innovation. And that’s what the guests on this panel were with their brand. In addition to discussing their own experiences and innovations, the conversation also analyzes what will happen next for India’s lucrative D2C sector.

If you are a D2C entrepreneur or an expert in this area, this discussion will help you gain a deeper understanding of this area. The contents of the session are as follows.

Introducing Customers in Today’s New Era The Importance of Managing CX in Today’s Time Field SAP’s Role in Delivery Management and Speed ​​Sector Utilization New Innovation Speaker Lineup

The panel will include Anand Ayyadurai, co-founder and CEO of Vogo. DealShare Founder and CEO, Vineet Rao; Furlenco Founder and CEO, Ajith Mohan Karimpana; Home Lane Co-Founder and COO, Tanuj Chaudhry. Wakefit co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda; Fireside Ventures co-founder and partner Vinay Singh and SAP Indian Subcontinent Vice President and Midmarket Business Head Subramanian Ananthapadmanabhan.

This insightful discussion can only be caught at TechSparks 2021, India’s largest startup technology conference, coming to your home with a full virtual experience from October 25-30, 2021. Click here to register.

