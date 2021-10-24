China has tested two orbital hypersonic nuclear missiles with more advanced technology than the United States





Earlier this year, China tested two hypersonic space nuclear weapons demonstrating technologies that the United States is struggling to understand.

China tested two hypersonic “space nuclei” earlier this year, demonstrating a technology that the United States does not currently own and is struggling to understand, saying that the weapon appeared to be “violating the laws of physics.” Insisted.

The Financial Times first reported on the weekend in August that China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle that orbited the Earth in low-Earth orbit before landing and lost about 40 km of its target.

The paper reveals that China actually launched two such tests in July and August. The first test is said to have surprised US intelligence officials at the Pentagon because it showed a whole new weapon capability.

“Some say government scientists are having a hard time understanding the abilities that the United States doesn’t currently have,” adding that China’s achievements “looked like it was against the laws of physics,” the Financial Times said. Reported.

China denied the report, stating that the launch was a regular spacecraft test.

Hypersonic missiles, like traditional ballistic missiles, can fly at speeds that are more than five times the speed of sound (Mach 5).

However, they are more manoeuvrable than their ballistic counterparts and can follow low trajectories in the atmosphere, making them difficult to defend.

The US missile defense system is designed to target the fixed parabolic trajectory of traditional intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that are launched up and down like shells.

China seems to have taken this technology one step further by launching a rocket with a hypersonic glide vehicle in low earth orbit. The glide vehicle then separates from the rocket and steers towards the target.

The rocket system is known as partial orbital bombing. Originally developed by the Soviet Union in the 1960s, it was later abandoned because it was not designed to enter the entire orbit of the Earth.

“Global strike from space”

The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday reported that US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall appears to hint at China’s new hypersonic missiles in a September 20 speech.

“Weapons could be launched into space and pass through this old concept called the Cold War Fractional Orbital Bombing System, which is basically a system that goes into orbit and then goes off orbit to the target,” said Mr Kendall. Said.

Experts warn that the new technology is superior to China’s existing nuclear weapons. It is believed that there are hundreds of warheads in China, and they are building ICBM silos.

US nuclear stockpiles were 3750 as of September 2020, down from 3805 the previous year, and the State Department announced earlier this month a reversal of the Trump administration’s policy to keep these numbers secret.

Earlier this week, Michael Schubridge, head of defense, strategy and national security at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said, “ICBMs with nuclear weapons are very capable and very difficult to defend. It threatens weapons. “

“US ballistic missile defense has not been deployed or extended to counter China’s existing nuclear weapons capabilities, but US missile defense warning systems and countermeasures will complicate the launch of ballistic missiles against the United States. Designed to, it has a foundation to expand if a decision is made to counter China’s ability to grow. “

Other launch approaches and warhead delivery systems, such as the Fractional Orbital Bombing System combined with hypersonic glide vehicles, are “very likely to be detectable, but defense systems are an alternative attack vehicle,” Schubridge said. It needs to be addressed in a variety of challenges. “

U.S. tests hypersonic missiles

The United States, China and Russia are all developing hypersonic missile technology.

The U.S. Navy said Thursday that it had successfully tested a hypersonic missile the day before at its NASA facility in Wallops, Virginia, explaining that it was “an important step in the development of a general hypersonic missile designed by the Navy.”

“This test demonstrated advanced hypersonic technology, capabilities, and prototype systems in a realistic production environment,” the Navy said in a statement.

In 2019, China announced the hypersonic intermediate-range missile DF-17. It can travel about 2000 km and can carry a nuclear warhead.

Russia has recently launched a hypersonic missile, the Zircon, from a submarine and has been using hypersonic nuclear-capable Avangard missiles since late 2019. Avangard can travel to Mach 27 and change course and altitude.

The Pentagon hopes to deploy the first hypersonic weapons by 2025, and states that their development is one of its “top priorities.”

The Financial Times exposure over the weekend has sparked global debate about China’s rapid weapons development.

On Sunday, the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times mouthpiece, without confirming the press, edited that the news had a new blow to the U.S.’s “strategic advantage” and warned that China’s takeover of Taiwan was inevitable. bottom.

Ambassador Robert Wood, the US Permanent Representative of the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, expressed concern in response to the report.

“We are very concerned about what China is doing at the forefront of hypersonic speeds,” Wood told AFP.

Russia also has hypersonic technology, and the United States has refrained from developing military power in this area, but now it has no choice but to respond in kind, he said.

“If you are the target country, you will want to find a way to protect yourself from it,” he said.

“So we started looking at what other applications and defense applications could bring to hypersonic technology, which could accelerate the arms race.”

“Major National Security Events”

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Tuesday that if the report was accurate, it would be “a military game-changing event that the United States simply cannot ignore,” a briefing from defense and intelligence officials. Requested.

“I see China’s actions as a major national security event,” he wrote in a letter to Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and minority leader Mitch McConnell.

“On the surface, we as legislative bodies seem to have two options. We can try to persuade China to avoid the unlikely nuclear arms race, or supersonic. You can decide to make the necessary investments to neutralize the benefits that supersonic nuclear-capable missiles offer to China. “

Admiral Charles Richard, head of the US Strategic Command, which oversees the country’s nuclear weapons, told the military newspaper Stars and Stripes earlier this week that China’s nuclear capabilities are progressing at a breathtaking pace.

“It seems like we can’t spend a month without a new revelation about China,” he said. “I’m not surprised by such a report. I’m not surprised by another report next month,” he said.

The United States has not officially confirmed intelligence reports on China’s missile tests.

But on Wednesday, President Joe Biden replied “yes” when asked if he was worried about the threat of supersonic weapons, and State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States was “delivering novels.” A system that said it was “deeply concerned” about China’s nuclear capabilities, including its development. “

China denies nuclear arms race

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was asked about the Financial Times report. He described it as “a routine test of spacecraft to verify spacecraft reusability technology.”

Zhao said the test is “very important to reduce the cost of using spacecraft and to provide a convenient and inexpensive way for two-way transportation of humankind in the peaceful use of space.”

“Several companies around the world have done similar tests,” he said.

“If the spacecraft leaves the spacecraft before it returns and then falls into the atmosphere, the support will burn out and the debris will fall into the high seas. China will use space peacefully for the benefit of mankind. Will work with other countries in the world to do so. “

The next day, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin aimed at comments from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who accused China of increasing tensions in the region through advanced weapons development.

Austin warned that the militarization of hypersonic technology by China and Russia would intensify the arms race.

“China will never be involved in a nuclear arms race with any country,” Wang said.

“The only purpose for China to develop the necessary military power is to protect China’s legitimate security interests. China’s growth strengthens its power for world peace. China’s sovereignty, security No country is threatened by China’s defense capabilities unless it intends to threaten or undermine territorial security. “

[email protected]

– Use AFP

Read related topics: China

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.com.au/technology/innovation/military/china-tested-two-hypersonic-space-nukes-with-tech-that-appeared-to-defy-the-laws-of-physics/news-story/222ed6fa78c3ce46bd206c7fa3a5ea13 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos